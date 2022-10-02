What time is the Formula 1 race today: Why Singapore GP race is delayed?

What time is the Formula 1 race today: The Singapore Grand Prix was supposed to start at 8 am ET, but the race is now delayed due to rain.

After three years, F1 returned to Singapore Grand Prix. Therefore, there was heavy excitement around the race. But the fans will now have to wait, as the race has been delayed due to the heavy shower.

As the official word reveals, the Marina Bay race has been delayed, because of the heavy shower. Chris Medland has confirmed that the race will start at 21:05 local time. That is 09:05 ET.

Race will start at 2105 local time. Pit lane to open at 2025 (so one hour and five minute delay overall) #F1 #SingaporeGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) October 2, 2022

🚨 The pit lane open and start procedure have been delayed The race was due to start at 20:00 (local time)#SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/MYgWv2KeJH — Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2022

While there was rain prediction across the weekend, heavy rains like this were unprecedented, and many F1 teams and F1’s official Twitter account right now are busy showing how heavy showers are on the lanes of Marina Bay.

Still chucking it down ☔️ The Safety Car is dipping its toe in the water #SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/TGhlEryzxX — Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2022

What will happen if the actual race doesn’t happen due to rain?

During the 2021 season, the Belgian Grand Prix was completely washed because of the rain. A few laps were done behind the safety car, and the top 10 (because of the safety car, no overtaking happened. Thus, qualifying positions remained unchanged) were given half of the points.

This result was unpopular among fans. Therefore, ahead of 2022, the rules were changed. According to Express, at least two laps under the green flag must be completed to award points to the drivers.

For races where just two laps are completed, but 25 percent distance is not reached, only the top five finishers will be given points. The winner, runner-up and second runner-up, will be given four, three and two points, respectively. The other two drivers will be given a point each.

From 25-50% of race completion points will be given from 13 to one to the top nine drivers. And for 50-75%, points will be issued to the top 10 but in the order of 19, 14, 12, nine, eight, six, five, three, two, and one.

