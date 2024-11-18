“He’s Quite a Hero Here”: Max Verstappen Mania Is on in the Netherlands After Historic Brazil Win

The Netherlands has always loved F1, but they never had a World Championship-caliber driver to cheer for until Max Verstappen entered the grid in 2015. Fast forward nine years and he is not just his nation’s most successful F1 star of all time, but could very well eclipse all records in the sport. A three-time World Champion, Verstappen had already become a trailblazer back home but his win in Sao Paolo earlier this month took things to a whole other level.

Verstappen‘s Interlagos victory was special for many reasons. Yes, it brought him closer to yet another title win, but the drive itself was a wet weather masterclass. He started from P17 and overtook almost the entire grid—while they were struggling for grip and crashing—to finish P1. This propelled him to hero status.

“For Holland, he’s quite a hero here,” said Giedo van der Garde on the F1 Nation Podcast. “Everybody talks about him in Holland. Everybody is about Max Verstappen, especially after the last race in Interlagos. Even if I go to grocery shops, even on the street,” the Dutch former F1 driver added.

To date, there have been 17 drivers from The Netherlands in F1, including van der Garde and Verstappen’s father Jos. However, only Verstappen has been able to leave a lasting mark in the sport.

In 2016, he became the only Dutch driver to win an F1 Grand Prix, and following that up with three Championships turned him into one of the best to ever do it. Now, he will have a chance to make that number four in the coming weeks.

How Verstappen can win title number four

Verstappen winning at Interlagos all but sealed the title in his favor because practically, there isn’t much Lando Norris can do to trump him anymore. The 27-year-old currently holds a 62-point advantage with three races to go, but he can officially become a four-time champ in Las Vegas next weekend.

The equation is quite simple. Verstappen has to finish ahead of Norris in the Las Vegas GP. The McLaren driver, on the other hand, needs to outscore Verstappen by at least three points.

Ready for a duel on the strip ⚔️#F1 pic.twitter.com/BSkpoUoayP — Formula 1 (@F1) November 14, 2024

Putting the entire season into perspective, this might be Verstappen’s hardest-fought Championship win ever. For the majority of the year, he did not have the fastest car on the track and even went through a 10-race winless streak between the Spanish GP and the Mexico City GP.

Still, Verstappen was able to keep his championship lead intact with his consistent driving, and regular points scoring. Now, he will do his country proud once again by adding another title under his belt.