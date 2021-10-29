“What will make me proud”– Lewis Hamilton reveals his F1 exit plan amidst emotional return to Mercedes factory

Lewis Hamilton talks about his retirement plan from F1 during his recent emotional media interaction in the Mercedes factory.

Lewis Hamilton has constantly talked about racial equality, and he also wants to reflect it on Formula 1. The Briton initiated a commission to suggest some changes which F1 can make to increase diversity.

Moreover, he founded a charity- Mission 44 and pledged £20 million from his wealth to support young people in the UK from underprivileged backgrounds.

In his recent statement, Hamilton wants to leave F1 with a better diversity group. He thinks that a change is coming and he can see it in the Mercedes’ factory too.

“What will make me proud is when I leave this paddock, to really see this journey of taking action,” began Hamilton, speaking to Sky Sports F1.

“Seeing more women here, seeing more people of colour here, seeing it more reflective of the outside world and see it continue to progress. That’s what will make me proud. I’ve already seen that within my team and I’m already seeing that here.”

If you can make it here pic.twitter.com/C3Hb2fGq60 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 28, 2021

Also read: Lewis Hamilton talks about upsetting F1 bosses with his various anti-racism messages

Lewis Hamilton tells post-lockdown change he saw in his team

The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic locked the gates of F1 factories, forcing the whole contingent to work remotely for a while. However, when Hamilton returned to his workplace, he was shocked to see a significant change.

“One thing that I experienced, when we started coming out of lockdown we started going back to the factory, I walked in, and I saw the marketing department.

“A bigger team than I’d ever seen before, a more diverse than I’d ever seen. I was really. really shocked and it was really emotional for me because most often you’re the only person of colour in the room and you always wonder why.”

Hamilton in 2020 even rallied for the Black Lives Matter movement. Several times bent the knee ahead of every race to raise global awareness of horrific racial injustice.

Also read: Watch disguised Lewis Hamilton surprise three schoolchildren at Mercedes factory