When $25 Million worth F1 driver met Sebastian Vettel for the first time

Sebastian Vettel met the current McLaren driver at the Autosport Awards in 2010 when he had just won the first championship title.

In 2010, Sebastian Vettel won his first drivers’ championship title with Red Bull. He also took home the title of International Racing Driver vested by Autosport Awards.

At the event, Vettel met a young kart racer who would go on to become an F1 driver for one of the leading teams and share the grid with him nine years later.

This young driver was the current McLaren driver Lando Norris. The British driver, who was 11 at the time was attending the award ceremony with his father, who is also the UK’s one of the wealthiest people.

Recently, a picture of both the drivers surfaced on the internet. Norris, who now has a net worth of $25 Million and is in a multi-year contract with McLaren looked back at the picture and revealed what had happened.

He said that the picture was his father’s idea. “I wasn’t the type of guy to many people and say can I get a picture with you. So, my dad asked Seb if he could take a picture with me,” said Norris.

Furthermore, the British driver said this was his first photo ever with an F1 driver. “It’s weird to think we are on the grid now, racing each other. So, time flies,” he added.

Lando Norris disagrees with Sebastian Vettel

The weekend at the Austrian GP was marred with several abhorrent incidents. Several fans took to social media to report cases of abuse, homophobia, and harassment at the Red Bull Ring.

The drivers also raised their voices against such activities. Vettel who drives for Aston Martin went ahead to say that F1 should adapt the examples set by Football clubs and hand a lifetime ban to the fans who create such obscenity at the races.

Norris, however, disagreed with the German driver and said, “Kick them out. “[But] I wouldn’t say a life ban.”

