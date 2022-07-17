“There are far more interesting people to have a movie about” – Sebastian Vettel rejects the idea of a movie based on his illustrious career

Sebastian Vettel does not want a movie about his life believing that there are far more interesting people to pick for a movie.

Sebastian Vettel is a four times Formula One World champion who currently drives for the English outfit Aston Martin. He has had an F1 career only few can think of.

The German driver started his journey in this motorsport through BMW Sauber. He replaced injured Robert Kubica as the team’s driver for the 2007 US Grand Prix.

Racing in that particular event, he became the then youngest driver to ever score an F1 point after finishing 8th from the 11th position.

Sebastian Vettel’s prestigious F1 Career

Sebastian Vettel became the youngest pole-sitter at the Italian Grand Prix in 2008. Driving for Toro Rosso Ferrari back then, won his first race at the wet Monza circuit as well.

The rookie of the year signed with Red Bull for the next season. He finished runners-up in the world driver’s championship in 2009. However, right after that season, 4 successive championship-winning seasons followed.

He joined Ferrari for the 2015 season in order to compete with Lewis Hamilton for the World’s drivers championship. However, he failed to secure a championship and finished runners-up to Hamilton.

“No Movie please” – Sebastian Vettel

After a frustrating season with Ferrari, Vettel joined Aston Martin to get his career back on track. At the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2021, he scored his first podium for the team after finishing second.

The German has had a career that surely deserves a blockbuster movie of its own, however, Vettel disagrees. When asked about who can play himself in a movie, the German had an interesting answer.

He stated: “I don’t want a movie about my life. I think there are far more interesting people to have a movie about. So, no movie please.”

