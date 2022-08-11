When $285 Million Lewis Hamilton was rejected from attending the 2015 Wimbledon Final

Lewis Hamilton was turned away from attending the 2015 Wimbledon Final because he violated the tournament’s dressing code.

Lewis Hamilton enjoys a variety of other sports apart from racing. The 7-time World Champion is an avid football and basketball fan.

He also takes a keen interest in fashion and is known for his own sense of style. Hamilton’s outfits on race weekends are usually the talk of the masses.

And after winning his 2nd World Championship in 2014, the Briton was key in regenerating the love for F1 in his native Britain. He has since gone on to win 5 more and holds the records for the most wins and podiums in the sport.

Following his rise, the Mercedes driver was set to watch the 2015 Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Hamilton was invited to the Centre Court Royal Box to watch the finals.

The driver posted a picture of the invite on his social media. The caption read, “On my way to Wimbledon to watch the final! Honoured to have been invited to watch the men’s finals from the Royal Box!”

He was set to witness the finals with the likes of actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Bradley Cooper and Hugh Grant. And esteemed sports personalities like Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Thierry Henry.

But Hamilton’s seat at the arena was empty. Turns out he was turned away at the gate on account of the wrong ‘Dress code’ for the event.

Lewis Hamilton missed the 2015 Wimbledon Final

Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Wimbledon arena wearing a bright floral shirt and a hat. He was not seen wearing a tie or jacket. And this was a violation of the guest’s dress code.

According to Wimbledon, all the guests who were attending the Royal Box were instructed to adhere to the dressing norms. For men, they must wear a jacket, tie and shoes.

The organisers found Hamilton’s flowered shirt to be distracting and determined it was not permitted. As a result, he was ordered to leave and was not there for the decisive game.

A spokesman for Hamilton said: “Due to an unfortunate misunderstanding regarding dress code at Wimbledon, Lewis is very disappointed to have missed the men’s final.”

A representative of Wimbledon said, “If Hamilton was not adequately dressed you could infer that he would not have been let in. But we do not comment on our guests.

They added, “If he came without a jacket, tie or shoes he would have had two choices – not staying or going to get some extra stuff.”

