Lewis Hamilton joins new ownership of $4.65 Billion NFL team Denver Broncos

Lewis Hamilton has joined a group which is buying a stake in the American Football team Denver Broncos.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in F1’s history. The Mercedes driver and 7-time World Champion make an annual salary north of $50 Million.

He uses this fortune to run his Foundations and carry out various investments. The most recent one is the Colorado-based NFL team, the Denver Broncos. The Brit has joined a consortium of investors who have acquired a stake in the team.

In June 2022, the Broncos were bought by the Walton-Penner family led by S. Rob Walton. Rob Walton is an American billionaire heir to the Walton family who operates Walmart, the world’s largest retailer.

The deal set the record for the most expensive sale of a sports franchise in history. Walton, who is the 18th richest person in the world, congratulated Hamilton on becoming a part owner in a statement.

"We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir @LewisHamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team." Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group:

It read, “We’re delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”

“With over 100 race wins Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organisation.”

Sir Lewis Hamilton joins an ownership group in the Denver Broncos!

Lewis Hamilton’s net worth

Lewis Hamilton is the joint-highest earner in the F1 grid, the other being 2021 champion Max Verstappen. He rakes up close to $55 Million a year. The 7-time World Champion has a net worth of $285 Million.

Hamilton lives in the Mediterranean Principality and tax haven, Monaco. And also a luxurious property in Geneva, Switzerland. He also owns a Penthouse in New York which he purchased in 2019 for $38.5 Million from NFL star Tom Brady.

Did you know Lewis Hamilton has just sold his Tribeca penthouse for $49.5 million?

Hamilton owns a ranch in Beaver Creek, Colorado. The property shares a breathtaking view of the mountains. The Brit has stated that he would love to live there after retiring from racing.

The Briton owns the Vegan burger and fast-food chain Neat Burger.’ And his stake is estimated to be worth $70 Million. He has also invested in the rapid grocery delivery startup, ‘Zapp’.

Today we announce the launch of Neat Burger, a plant-based restaurant chain with a commitment to ethical practices and being kinder to our world. I'm so excited to be part of this company, which aims to revolutionize the way we view meat-free food.

Lewis had previously tried to buy a stake in the Premier League club, Chelsea FC. He joined Sir Martin Broughton’s takeover of the club in London, together with tennis player Serena Williams.

Unfortunately for him, the deal fell through and Todd Boehly later paid $3 billion to buy the club. But the F1 star will now be satisfied with his most recent purchase in the sports and entertainment industries.

