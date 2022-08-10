When Lewis Hamilton wanted to take $45 Million worth Kendall Jenner out on a proper date

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was reportedly smitten with Kendall Jenner and wanted to take her ‘on a proper date’.

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly the most popular driver in Formula 1 history. He is well-known in the sport for his on-track achievements and accolades and off-track appearances. He is also a big name in the global world of fashion.

After many iconic fashion events and red carpets, the Mercedes star has also had many famous admirers from the entertainment industry. Including his highly publicized relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger from 2008 to 2015.

She was a regular figure in the F1 paddock as well and was a great support to the seven-time world champion. But just months after splitting up with the pop star, Hamilton was reportedly smitten with Kendall Jenner.

The brit was spotted sunbathing and jet skiing with the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star on his yacht in Monaco along with her friends, including Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

“He’s single and ready to date seriously again,” US Magazine reported. It further claims that he fell for her at the Cannes Film Festival and thinks she is “really cute and smart.”

“Kendall definitely has a major flirtation going on with Lewis and seems into him. They were very flirty all day long.”

“Lewis was spraying water on Kendall with the back of his jet ski and she was loving the attention. They were both laughing and having a great time.” It continued.

Kris Jenner wanted Kendall to date Lewis Hamilton

A while back, TV star Kris Jenner stated she would like her daughter Kendall to date the Mercedes driver.

According to Mirror, the American TV personality and the seven-time world champion became pals after hanging out in common social circles.

Kris had taken a liking to Brit’s personality and is keen on wanting her daughter Kendall to date him.

“She really wants Kendall to date him. Lewis and Kris have become friendly in recent months and she thinks he’s perfect for her daughter,” the source further revealed.

The insider mentioned that since Hamilton is a well-known athlete, it would also benefit Kendall Jenner. “She really enjoyed being in Monaco with Lewis, who personally invited her. And of course, any relationship would be a profile boost for her.”

Kendall and Lewis were first spotted together at the Monaco Grand Prix back in 2015. The world champion was even invited to a special dinner hosted by Kendall’s older sister Kim Kardashian in Cannes that year.

Furthermore, Kendall was seen in the Mercedes garage cheering on Hamilton in a couple of races. But contrary to what Kris had planned, the two stars did not really end up together. Now, Kendall is in a relationship with the NBA star Devin Booker while Lewis Hamilton is reportedly still single.

