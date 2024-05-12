When Charles Leclerc Got Scolded by His Mother on His Vlog – “It’s Mama”

Charles Leclerc’s mother Pascale once proved her maternal authority during an old YouTube vlog. The then-22-year-old could not arrange passes for his mother for his first race in Monza as a Ferrari driver back in 2019. Because of this, his mother had to watch the race from the grandstands. Her reaction indicates it’s an experience she does not enjoy.

She made it evident in Leclerc’s old vlog as Pascale expressed her annoyance. She stormed into a room where the Monegasque was sitting and scolded him recalling the incidents of the 2019 Italian GP.

“In 2019, you see in the photos, there’s only one person in the grandstand – it’s Mama,” said his mother sarcastically.

A puppy-faced Leclerc could only sit and listen to her mother in embarrassment. However, the Ferrari man has also addressed why he could not get his mother tickets in the past. The Monegasque admitted his mother asked him for tickets but it was too late. He had already promised them to someone else.

So, for him, the only option left was the grandstand ticket. That’s how Pascale Leclerc ended up in the grandstands and later on the track in front of the podium among the Tifosi lifting his first F1 race winners trophy in Monza. However, her mother’s desire to visit the track and see him race would’ve come as a surprise.

Charles Leclerc’s mother does not like seeing him race

Leclerc’s mother is among most who do not wish to or enjoy watching their offspring race at fatally high speeds. He admitted in the past that his mother, albeit understanding and never discouraging, is scared every time he gets in the cockpit.

After he lost his godfather, Jules Bianchi; those fears only got worse. Moreover, it’s not just Charles, his younger brother Arthur is also a racing driver.

However, despite all the fears, she’s always been supportive. Now, there is genuine faith in his abilities and a desire to see him become a world champion. It’s not just her desire, even former racer David Coulthard agreed to this notion.

He admitted, “I’m actually torn between wanting to see Lewis establish that eight title and wanting to see Charles (Leclerc) get a world championship. His mom used to cut my hair. I think they’re just a lovely family, and so understated when you consider he is one of the most famous race drivers in the world driving for one of the most famous teams in the world.”

The entire F1 world is eagerly waiting to see the Monegasque become a world champion. However, from 2025 the task will become ever so difficult.