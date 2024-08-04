When Charles Leclerc Was Disappointed in Ferrari for Not Availing a Fan Merch for the Team

Every F1 driver has some marketing value attached to them. For a brand like Ferrari, that value increases exponentially and so do the drivers’ commitments. That is why, the likes of Charles Leclerc sport the team’s merch in an attempt to market it as much as possible. However, much to Monegasque’s disappointment, a hoodie in the Ferrari red color he liked wasn’t available to him for use.

Leclerc made this confession during a product shoot for the current Ferrari merchandise. While sporting the comfortable and stylish red hoodie, he excitedly said, “They finally made a hoodie.” However, he was soon informed it was not for the team and the disappointment was evident on his face.

The Ferrari man quickly came up with an idea to snag the hoodie he liked. He suggested, “Can’t we do like a special edition for us? Because I would put it all the time. For sure!”

They probably already had Leclerc’s hoodie ready to go until Ferrari announced their collaboration with HP so he had to wait for the manufacturers to add that dumb blue sticker pic.twitter.com/tfj6hROgDP — | ZANDVOORT | ₈₁ ₋ ₁ ₋ ₁₆ (@McLercPiastri) June 27, 2024

After his suggestion, the Ferrari marketing person present at the scene instantly said, “I’ll write to the product people.” A few months later, Leclerc’s wish was fulfilled, and due to his reaction became quite popular.

Leclerc’s hoodie is available on the official F1 online store

Leclerc’s already made several appearances in the striking red hoodie. Apart from being photographed in it by the media, it featured on Lewis Hamilton’s Instagram as well. The two drivers clicked a photo together during the British GP with their adorable pets.

In the post on Hamilton and Leclerc’s Instagram captioned, “Dog dads” the Monegasque is seen wearing the same hoodie. Leclerc stayed true to his word and now wears the hoodie “all the time”. Thus, the Ferrari merch has become a popular item on the official F1 online store and is retailing for $142.

After being featured by Leclerc all the time, the hoodie will surely sell out like hotcakes. And perhaps after this instance, the Italian brand will start producing more sweatshirts, if not for the fans, at least for their drivers.