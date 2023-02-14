When is F1 pre-season testing? Dates and schedule

The 2023 F1 season is just around the corner, which means that the teams and drivers are gearing up for the official pre-season test. Ahead of the start of a new campaign, this is one of the most anticipated events, because of the excitement surrounding the start of a new season.

For teams and drivers, it is also a tense moment because the hard work they put in at the factories over the last few months will be put to check. The main focus for teams lies in getting as many laps under their belt as possible, as it allows them to gather data.

The teams then use this data to chalk out their strengths and weaknesses, work on them and maximize their performance once the real action begins. Drivers too want as much track time as possible because they want to get used to the new cars that they will be driving for the rest of the season.

Where will 2023’s pre-season test be held?

For a long time, the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona was the ideal choice for teams when it came to testing. However, with the first round of the season being shifted to Bahrain, and the circuit’s similarity to Barcelona, the middle-eastern nation is now the venue for pre-season testing.

F1 Pre-season testing tickets from 24th to 25th February are now on sale at just BD 5 adults and BD 2.5 kids! Don’t forget, if you bought your #F1 race ticket before 1 February, entry is free! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/T9mOq5Taj0 pic.twitter.com/cuZsiYqr8F — Bahrain Int. Circuit (@BAH_Int_Circuit) February 7, 2023

This will be the third year in a row that Bahrain International Circuit will play host to the official F1 pre-season test.

When is F1 pre-season testing?

This year, there will be only one pre-season test unlike last season. In 2022, both Barcelona and Bahrain hosted three days of testing each, but the former was treated more like a shakedown. Cameras and fans were not allowed on the track during the test which disappointed fans greatly.

🗓 Pre-season testing starts in 10 days! Hands up who can’t wait to see all the 2023 cars on track 🙌#F1 pic.twitter.com/osT32L4A4W — Formula 1 (@F1) February 13, 2023

In 2023, fans don’t have to deal with that disappointment anymore as there will be just one pre-season test in Bahrain that will be accessible to the public. The test will last for three days. It starts on 23rd February and ends on 25th February, a week before the F1 season officially begins.

How long will the test be for?

Every team wants to spend as much time out on track as possible, and would love to do so without any interruptions or regulations. However, to make the playing field even for everyone, they have to strictly adhere to certain guidelines.

During the three days of F1 pre-season testing, each day will be divided into two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The teams will want to have both their drivers behind the wheels of their new cars and will divide track time accordingly.

According to F1’s official website, the time allocated for testing is shown to be nine and a half hours for each of the three days. However, it is expected that the morning and afternoon sessions will be of four hours each with a gap of an hour and a half in between.