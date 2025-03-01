“Now the Fun Begins!”: Fernando Alonso in High Spirits Despite Underwhelming Display at Pre-Season Testing

Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team walks on the paddock during day one of the F1 Testing at Bahrain on February 26, 2025 | Credits: IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

While teams like McLaren and Ferrari ended the 2025 pre-season test on a positive note, with early predictions labeling them as ones to watch, Aston Martin had a rather underwhelming three days at the Bahrain International Circuit.

From the looks of it, most experts have already ruled out the Silverstone-based team’s chances of fighting at the front of the field, let alone making a run for the title.

Regardless, Fernando Alonso seems to be in high spirits. Typically outspoken when his teams underperform, it was surprising to see him so upbeat despite a subpar showing in Sakhir.

However, this could suggest that Alonso knows something behind the scenes.

The two-time world champion summarized his testing experience on Instagram, writing, “Testing done. Lots of different set ups and gathered information. Happy with the progress and happy to be back in the car, and now the fun begins! Let’s goooooo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial)

Alonso claimed that his team tested several setups and configurations on the AMR25. However, Aston Martin completed the second-lowest number of laps (306) among all teams in Bahrain, only ahead of Red Bull (304). Their lap times weren’t particularly impressive either.

So, is Alonso optimistic because he knows they have more potential to unlock this season?

As things stand, that doesn’t seem likely. Aston Martin ended the 2024 campaign on a forgettable note, competing alongside backmarker teams like Williams and Sauber. Unless they have found a significant performance boost over the winter, it’s unlikely they were holding anything back during testing.

A positive aspect for Aston Martin is the arrival of Adrian Newey as Managing Technical Partner in the first week of March. However, even the renowned designer won’t be able to significantly improve the car’s performance until at least the second half of 2025, when he has had time to work on the car.

What is Aston Martin’s plan?

Under Newey’s leadership, Aston Martin is keen to nail the 2026 engine and aerodynamic regulations. The former Red Bull aero guru will be fully focused on the new rules, aiming to ensure Aston Martin has a front-running car for F1’s new era.

So, this could mean that the Silverstone-based outfit may write off the 2025 season. Team principal and CEO Andy Cowell has stated that they will use the AMR25 to test their new structure and processes.

This will be a crucial transitional season for him and Newey to set expectations for the team and whip it into shape for the post-2026 era.

Even Alonso has placed his faith in Newey and Cowell’s experience to turn Aston Martin’s fortunes around. The 43-year-old has grown increasingly frustrated with mediocre machinery over the past decade in F1.

He believes Newey’s arrival at Aston Martin could finally provide him with a championship-worthy car for the first time since 2012. Alonso is eager to capitalize on this opportunity, hoping it materializes as early as 2026. Only time will tell if his dream becomes a reality.