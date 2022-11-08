Brazilian flag waved by Lewis Hamilton at Interlagos was actually meant for Max Verstappen

The 2021 Sao Paolo GP was one of the most entertaining races in a season that saw Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go toe to toe for the World Championship until the very end. It was the 19th race of the season and things were heating up in the two drivers’ tussle for the World Championship.

It was a controversial weekend even before the race started, with Hamilton being disqualified from Qualifying for rear-wing infringement. He started the Sprint race from P20 but still managed a P5 starting position for the main race. The W12 was the most dominant car out on track and Hamilton secured a comfortable win that afternoon in Interlagos even though Verstappen threw everything he had at him.

After the race, fans in Sao Paolo were treated to a heartwarming moment where Hamilton did a lap around the circuit while waving the Brazilian flag. This was a popular moment among the public as it reminded them about their hometown hero Ayrton Senna. Hamilton was already a beloved figure in the country, but what happened after the race in 2021 led to him being given honorary citizenship of Brazil.

However, it was recently revealed that the flag which Hamilton waved around, was originally meant for none other than Verstappen.

Why did Lewis Hamilton get the Brazilian flag from the marshall?

Matheus Servello was the marshall who handed over the flag to Hamilton last November. He recently gave an interview where he shared his experience of the entire Sao Paolo weekend in 2021. In the interview, he mentioned how the owner of the flag wanted only Verstappen to get the flag.

The Brazilian flag which Hamilton waved was Fábio Rezende who was a huge fan of Verstappen. Rezende was rooting for the Red Bull driver to win in Interlagos, but it was Hamilton who ended up winning.

how to forget the marshall story who give the brazilian flag to hamilton: the flag owner said he would only give the flag if it was for verstappen and so the marshall took the flag from his hand and ran out to give it to lewis! pic.twitter.com/S9YKyQe9pW — ☆ 🇧🇷 gp (@dearlews) November 7, 2022

However, Servello and his post leader Leonardo Augusto were both Hamilton fans and wanted the Brit to win the outing. After the race ended, Hamilton noticed the flag in their hand. The Marshalls did not give it away since Verstappen didn’t win.

Servello realized the Hamilton wanted to flag after he saw the seven-time World Champion touch his seat belt. Even though Marshalls are not allowed on track without race control’s authorization, Servello ran onto the track to give Hamilton the flag. He recalls how proud he felt after watching the 37-year-old wave the flag around Interlagos.

Hamilton presented with honorary Brazilian citizenship ahead of Sao Paolo GP

For most drivers, their outing in Brazil starts from Friday when they take to the track for FP1. Hamilton, however, had to travel to the South American country early to receive his honorary citizenship.

Sir Lewis Hamilton officially becomes an honorary citizen of Brazil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Xkf7tSLGRI — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 7, 2022

He arrived at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia at 2 PM on Monday to receive this honor. The Mercedes star also met leaders of black and social movements at the British embassy thereafter.