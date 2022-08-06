Lewis Hamilton co-owns $41 Million condo with Tom Brady

Lewis Hamilton along with Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen owns a $41 Million condo in Manhattan, New York.

Lewis Hamilton has a net worth of $285 Million and that includes his lush condos and expensive car collections.

One of his many assets includes a trophy penthouse that he co-owns with NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his model wife Gisele Bundchen.

Worth $41 Million, the penthouse has four bedrooms and spans about 6,547 square feet plus more than 3,000 square feet of outdoor space. The seven-time world champion bought this penthouse in 2019.

The condo has an unclogged view of the Hudson river and a gated porte-cochère that leads into a courtyard to protect the privacy of its residents.

It features an 82-foot-long swimming pool, a fitness centre, a squash court, a library and a lounge.

Lewis Hamilton would want to settle in Hawaii after his retirement

Hamilton has residences in United Kingdon, Monte Carlo and New York but he doesn’t want to live in any of these places whenever he retires.

The Briton is the second oldest driver on the grid in 2022 after Fernando Alonso. However, he says that he has not given much thought to retirement and wants to push himself until he completely burns out.

In a recent interview, he was asked if there is any particular city that inspires him; to which he said, “Definitely – but not only one! Everyone loves Paris – so do I. And Tokyo is one of my favourites. My top three are Paris, New York and Tokyo. You can take a lot of inspiration from these places.”

He was further asked, “If you were to think of settling somewhere after your F1 career, where would that be?”

“I think I might retire to Hawaii! Yes, it is a long way away from everything else, but I guess it would be worth it,” the Briton answered.

