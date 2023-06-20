Chris Hemsworth Reveals ‘the Avengers Assembled’ to Watch Max Verstappen Mark His Bizarre Title Win in Suzuka

Max Verstappen has established himself as one of the faces of modern F1 due to his incredible domination of the sport in recent years. Verstappen’s popularity levels have reached such a peak that Australian actor Chris Hemsworth recalled a bizarre story about how the ‘Avengers’ watched an F1 race for Verstappen.

Ever since Verstappen managed to win his first world championship by fending off Lewis Hamilton in 2021, it has been a show of utter domination from him. The Dutchman managed to win 15 of the 22 races in the 2022 season.

As for the 2023 season, Verstappen has already won 6 out of the 8 races held this season. The way things stand right now, he is cruising comfortably toward his third world championship title.

Verstappen has a huge fanbase throughout the world. However, renowned Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth recently revealed in a podcast that Verstappen’s fanbase also includes his friend group at Marvel – the Avengers.

Chris Hemsworth loves Red Bull just because of Max Verstappen

Hemsworth appeared as a guest on the Heavyweight podcast where he was asked by the host, Jonathan Goldstein if he knows about any F1 teams. Hemsworth instantly replied that the only team he has visited is Red Bull, and it is just because he is a Verstappen fan.

Goldstein asked Hemsworth, “Wait, do you know Max?” Hemsworth replied, “Yeah, at Marvel, we all know him, we watched Suzuka 2022 at my house”

The 2022 Japanese GP was the race where Verstappen secured his World Championship title of the 2022 F1 season. He had won the race ahead of Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc.

Chris Hemsworth’s F1 connection

Max Verstappen is not Hemsworth only connection with Formula 1. The Australian actor had previously played the role of British F1 legend James Hunt in the movie Rush.

The movie, based on the rivalry between Niki Lauda and James Hunt, received widespread acclaim from critics due to its depiction of F1. Lord Alexander Hesketh, who had given Hunt his debut in F1, had commented that Hemsworth had done a brilliant job in portraying Hunt.

Hemsworth had also met up with Verstappen during the 2019 Singapore GP. The duo had some friendly banter with each other and then Hemsworth shared a video of him wishing Verstappen for the race. It is very clear that Verstappen definitely has some high-profile fans.