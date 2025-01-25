mobile app bar

When Nico Rosberg Drove the ‘Beast’ Lewis Hamilton Posed With on First Day at Ferrari: “Feels Quite Risky”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Nico Rosberg (L) and Lewis Hamilton (R)

Nico Rosberg (L) and Lewis Hamilton (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / STAR-MEDIA and IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Ferrari F40 is one of the most iconic road-legal supercars and arguably the most iconic in the Ferrari catalog. The almost 3000 cc beast is revered across the globe for its unmistakable design, its V8 Twin-Turbo prowess, and of course its historical pedigree with the Prancing Horse.

Naturally, when the Scuderia welcomed Lewis Hamilton on his first day at the team, they chose the F40 for the #44 driver to pose beside, with the legendary Enzo Ferrari’s house in Maranello in the background — a picture that became the most liked F1 photo on Instagram ever.

But even before Hamilton came face-to-face with this icon of automotive history, his former Mercedes teammate, Nico Rosberg got to test it out. Rosberg had the F40 on his bucket list since his childhood, and courtesy of his neighbor in Monaco, the 2016 world champion took it out for a spin in the Principality, back in 2021.

The German racing ace vlogged the entire drive on his YouTube channel. He was visibly taken aback by the raw speed of the F40 but also the sturdy suspension and effortless handling. Pushing it to the absolute limit up the Monegasque hill, Rosberg was quoted as saying, “[This] feels quite risky,” as he unleashed the beast.

Throughout the drive, Rosberg also gave his viewers a brief history of the Ferrari F40, and how it was born out of Enzo Ferrari’s dream to capture the world of rallying but ended up becoming the most revered road car ever to exist.

Brief history of the Ferrari F40

In the 1980s, Ferrari had already dominated the sphere of sports car racing and Formula 1. Now, the Italian brand’s founder had set his sights on the World Rally Championship’s most dangerous yet exhilarating formula — Group B.

Thus, the Ferrari 288 GTO Evoluzione was born. However, after the tragic demise of Henri Toivonen at the 1986 Tour de Corse, the FIA had seen enough and promptly banned that category of rallying. Without a competition to enter, Ferrari then decided to turn the concept into a road car under Il Commendatore Enzo’s vision.

On July 21st, 1987, the Prancing Horse unveiled the F40. Initially, the late Ferrari founder had decided to build only 400 F40s and had sold these cars to buyers on that promise of exclusivity. But seeing over 3,000 people wanting to get their hands on the car, Ferrari eventually rolled out 1,311 F40s — leaving the earlier buyers a bit miffed.

Today, the F40 is one of the rarest cars on the market and goes for anything upwards of $1.5 million on the second-hand luxury market.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

