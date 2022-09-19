When Nico Rosberg played mind games with Lewis Hamilton and lost the 2014 World Championship by 67 points

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg played mind games with his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to secure the title in 2014. Nico Rosberg had to secure the victory at all costs to win the 2014 championship. Moreover, for that to happen, Lewis Hamilton had to finish below the third position. It was Rosberg’s first serious opportunity to win the championship after an amazing battle with his teammate. Both the drivers spoke after the Abu Dhabi season finale qualifying. The German driver secured the pole position ahead of Hamilton. Besides, all he had to do was lead the race in its entirety, but things did not go as planned. Nico Rosberg’s mind games with Lewis Hamilton

The 2016 World Champion had several inspirations to look up to for handling championship pressure. His father, 1982 world champion Keke Rosberg was one of them.

Rosberg did discuss with the media about taking advice from his father. He explained that he had a long discussion with Keke Rosberg on it.

Onboard with Nico Rosberg for his Pole lap of Abu Dhabi in 2014. This race was famous for it’s controversial double points rule, meaning all points scoring drivers got double the amount they would usually get for their position 🏁#F1 pic.twitter.com/RD6ooy8xwb — Ashley (@hxmblyf1) March 9, 2021

Besides, there were plenty of dodging questions and mind games during the entire weekend from Rosberg’s side. He discussed Hamilton’s mistake in qualifying who led the practice sessions.

He explained: “The pressure and making a mistake; as a result, a bit like today and a bit like Brazil then that’s the sort of opportunities that I’m trying to push for.”

Lewis Hamilton had the last laugh and became the world champion in 2014