“When People Pick On My Family...”: Toto Wolff Breaks Silence as FIA’s Allegations Test Tolerance

Throughout the entire ‘conflict of interest’ fiasco initiated by the FIA against Toto Wolff and his wife, Susie, the Austrian team principal had kept mum. His wife on the other hand sent scathing messages to the people who had pointed a finger towards her. Now, Wolff has finally broken his silence and his fury remains unmatched.

Advertisement

Wolff told SportBild (as quoted by FormulaPassion), “After ten years as team principal I am hardened and what happened doesn’t surprise me at all, but this story was shocking. I got caught in the crossfire, but it’s no problem. In Formula 1 you fight with your elbows out, I have thick skin and I can tolerate it. But when people pick on my family, it’s on another level. It was a personal attack that crossed the red line.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1734962815528472593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The F1 paddock is a politically charged cutthroat world. Last week, the FIA had supposedly launched an investigation after they were tipped off about confidential information about F1 was being circulated to the team principals and vice versa. Wolff was being quoted as a source for the teams while his wife, Susie (F1 Academy’s managing director) was put on the side of the FOM.

In the aftermath of the furor online, the FIA dropped their investigation. This came off the back of all the 10 teams showing support to the Wolffs, and Susie Wolff’s scathing statement directed towards the ‘misogynistic’ antics being pulled over in the media and the FIA. Despite them dropping the case, Wolff is far from happy.

Susie Wolff hits back at the FIA after dropped investigation

In the aftermath of all the backlash, the FIA dropped the investigation stating that they were happy with the compliance measures that are already in place. However, Wolff came onto her own X account to send a warning to anyone involved in the fiasco. She was utterly disappointed that after maligning her name, the FIA seemingly sent out a statement and went hush about the repercussions she faced due to it.

Even Lewis Hamilton was enraged. He was quoted as saying, “To see that the governing body has sought to question the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we have ever had in our sport in Susie Wolff without questioning and without any evidence and then just saying ‘sorry’ at the end. That is unacceptable.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Susie_Wolff/status/1733084003232584044?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This case seems to exemplify the ongoing tussle between the FIA and F1 perfectly. All the 10 teams stood with the Wolffs and against the FIA despite the investigation being supposedly tipped by an internal complaint.

What’s more, the FIA already has their hands full with having to convince the 10 teams to allow Andretti to join the grid, while there is unanimous opposition.