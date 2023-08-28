While Fernando Alonso Has Set His Eyes on 33rd Win With Recent Podium, Aston Martin Boss Sets Caution Alarm Over Team’s Progress

For the first time since the Canadian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso finished on the podium in F1 at the Dutch Grand Prix. With this, the seven-time world champion has seven podiums to his name in 2023 and he is already raring for more. As Alonso already has his eyes set on his 33rd GP win, Aston Martin boss Mike Krack has put caution over the team’s progress as per F1TV.

The Asturian in the post-race interview said that the AMR23 felt connected to the car and he is hopeful for the upcoming races. So much so that he was sure that he was faster than Max Verstappen and his mighty RB-19.

Alonso’s win count has been on a halt at 32 since 2013 and the 2x World Champion has been eyeing his next once in a long time. With hands on a suitable car, Alonso strongly believes he will claim his 33rd victory in the upcoming few races.

There’s no doubt about the fact that the Green team had a great race with just Fernando Alonso. However, Krack and the team don’t want to jump the gun even though even after the Spanish driver feels positive about his racing.

Contradicting Fernando Alonso, Mike Krack wants to move with caution

During the post-race show at the Dutch GP, Aston Martin boss Krack was called up for an interview. He was asked if the team was going in the right direction after recent mistakes.

Answering this, Luxembourgish said, “I think it is too difficult to say just straight after the race, because we have to be honest. We have a change in conditions mostly all the time and this doesn’t give you a good read of the pecking order.”

Following this, the boss revealed that the team has made a small step forward in Spa, as well as in Zandvoort, and the team will need a couple more. With these progresses, Alonso and Aston Martin are expected to go all out in Italy.

How Italy can be the Vantage point for Aston Martin?

Monza is all set to host the 14th round of the 2023 F1 season through the Italian Grand Prix. After the Imola GP was canceled earlier this year due to rain, the expectations will be high from every team, Aston Martin in particular in this case.

Monza is traditionally a high-speed corner track, a track that suits the Aston Martin AMR23. Therefore, the Silverstone-based team will be a significant cushion over their rivals, except Red Bull.

Max Verstappen will be the favorite once again to win the race as he will be targeting a 10th consecutive race victory. However, it will be interesting to see how Aston Martin tries to outclass Mercedes and therefore target Red Bull in the Asian leg of the championship.