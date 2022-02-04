“No Bottas vs Vettel duel this weekend”: Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas’ Race of Champions clash will not be taking place due to the latter’s withdrawal from the event

Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas’ duel at the 2022 Race of Champions won’t be going ahead due to the latter pulling out from the event.

The 2022 RoC features some big names in it’s line-up. The likes of Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, David Coulthard, Jamie Chadwick and Mika Hakkinen are all set to compete in this annual racing extravaganza.

F1 fans all over the world are looking forward to watching their current stars race one another in the ice. Earlier this week it was announced that Bottas and Vettel would go head to head in the Round of 16.

Unfortunately, that won’t be happening as Bottas has withdrawn from the event. On Friday morning, it was revealed that he had ‘other commitments’, and as a result he won’t be able to take part in the race.

“Valtteri had commitments and a last-minute cancellation,” said his teammate Hakkinen. The former F1 World Champion announced that W-Series driver Emma Kimilainen would replace the 32-year at Team Finland.

“He’s (Hakkinen) my childhood hero! I remember every Sunday, watching him racing and winning titles. It’s an honor to be here,” Kimilainen said.

Also read: Aston Martin announces a long term partnership with Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher looking to win the event after missing out on the win in 2019

Vettel and Schumacher took part in the previous installment of RoC in Mexico in 2019. Last time around, they narrowly missed out on the win, finishing second.

Schumacher said that they will go all out for the win, but their main aim will be to have fun in the event. The 2022 RoC takes place in Pite Havsbad in Sweden, just 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle.

It poses a new challenge for drivers as they will try to showcase their skills on a ‘snow and ice’ racetrack.

Team Germany is here! 🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪 Seb leads @SchumacherMick around their first practice laps at #ROCSweden#ROCTeamUSA members @ColtonHerta and @JimmieJohnson are also getting a first taste of the snow 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6XiYfbtkkW — #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) February 3, 2022

“I think it will be a huge challenge, heading into Scandinavia, in the winter,” Vettel admitted. “But I think it’s also going to be great fun, and that’s the the reason for taking part. That’s what most of my memories are about, it’s about fun on track and also off track.”

Schumacher will take part in a preliminary round, where he’ll duel with two time W-Series Champion Jamie Chadwick for a place in the Round of 16.

Also read: Watch Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher drift on the ice ahead of the 2022 Race of Champions