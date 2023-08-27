“We Will Win One Race Soon”: After Recovering From Two Month Long Slump, Fernando Alonso Keeps the 33rd Dream Alive

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin will be cherishing the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix for a long time as they claimed a podium finish after two months. The race at Zandvoort was not easy for the Spanish driver as he defied all the treacherous conditions to finish behind Max Verstappen in P2. Now, with that said, Alonso reiterated his desire to win his 33rd race, as per Sky Sports.

The Asturian won his last race back in 2013 at the Spanish Grand Prix. With the last race win coming with Ferrari in his home country, the 42-year-old has now gone a decade without a race win. The Aston Martin driver came really close multiple times including this year in Monaco, but it hasn’t been possible for him to get back to the top.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1695821461515047211?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the surprising podium at Zandvoort is a big boost for him. Despite starting from P5, he went up to P2. With Perez going off, Alonso came close to Verstappen following the race restart after a red flag. At one point he was threatening Verstappen for the win but had to settle for P2 in the end. Nevertheless, this was a big push for him and the team to set their course for a win now.

A Grand Prix win is Alonso’s next target from here on

Alonso, as he crossed the finish line seemed jubilant with the result. The F1 veteran, overcame all odds to keep his car on the track and take 18 important points for him and the team. However, this time he aimed a little higher.

Talking about this, Alonso’s race engineer said on the radio after the race, “Well done mate, P2, I think that is my favorite one.” Following this, the Asturian revealed his target. He stated, “Yep, I think this one is the best one yet but we will win one race soon. We are getting closer.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AstonMartinF1/status/1695828763693420560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With this, it is fair to say that things might go positive for the Silverstone-based team from here on. On paper, the track in Monza, which is where F1 visits next, suits Aston Martin. Hence, the Spaniard will definitely be fancying his chances.

Italy could see Fernando Alonso on top due to their suitability

With the Dutch Grand Prix has now concluded, F1 is all set to move to Monza next weekend. Known as the temple of speed, it is home to the Maranell0-based outfit, Ferrari. However, Aston Martin is expected to have a massive advantage.

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza is a racetrack that is known for having one of the fastest corners in the world. This is something that the AMR23 is strong in, with the car having blistering speed on the fast corners.

Therefore, Fernando Alonso and his team will try their best to fetch a win at the Italian Grand Prix. If Alonso, who is already leading by example can bag the win, it will complete his ten-year-long wait, as well as stop Max Verstappen from eclipsing Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive wins.