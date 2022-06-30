2022 British GP: Everything you need to know about Silverstone circuit ahead of the British GP

2022 British GP: Formula 1 will get back on track in Silverstone this weekend for the tenth round of racing for the 2022 season.

Drivers will get back on track at the Silverstone circuit this weekend for the tenth round of racing for the 2022 British GP. The circuit is home to many teams and drivers on the grid and has been a part of the F1 calendar since 1950.

This weekend at the Silverstone track Max Verstappen and the Red Bull would be hoping to extend their championship lead. However, many teams including Mercedes are set to bring plenty of upgrades to the track.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton has had his most successful run at his home track. He has eight wins to his name at the British GP and is tied with Alain Prost’s all-time wins at a home race.

Given that Mercedes is not performing well this season, it seems as though Hamilton will not be able to break the record at his home track.

Moreover, in the 2022 season so far, the battle for P1 in the standings has been between the reigning champion Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Going ahead into the British GP, Ferrari would also be looking to bridge the gap between them and their rivals.

Silverstone Circuit length and number of laps

The track in Silverstone is one of the fastest in the F1 calendar and is 5.891 km (3.660 mi ) long. The race comprises 52 laps with the race distance being 306.198 km.

The record for the fastest lap around the Silverstone circuit is held by Lewis Hamilton. The Briton set the fastest lap at 1’24.303 in 2020 British GP qualifying.

The historic corners like Maggotts, Becketts and Abbey provide some of the biggest challenges for racing drivers anywhere in the world.

British GP past winners

Some of the greatest F1 drivers have won the British GP multiple times. But it is the home hero, Hamilton who has set the record with eight wins. The seven-time world champion has hardly ever disappointed his home crowd.

The winners of the last five editions of the British GP are as follows:

2021: Lewis Hamilton

2020: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Lewis Hamilton

2018: Sebastian Vettel

2017: Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton has won four out of the five races in Silverstone, but with Mercedes’ W13 lacking performance this season, the P1 might go to some other driver. However, the team has announced some upgrades ahead of the British GP, so it remains to be seen how the W13 would be performing.

While the seven-time world champion will certainly be chasing a record-breaking ninth win this weekend, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Thai-British driver Alex Albon will also be looking to put on a show on their home track.

