While Sebastian Vettel Keeps Up With Max Verstappen and Red Bull, ‘Isolated’ Lewis Hamilton Ghosts His F1 Best Bud

Even though Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 after the culmination of the 2022 season, the German driver has remained in close contact with his former team, Red Bull. Not only has Vettel maintained regular communications with the seniors in the Red Bull paddock and Max Verstappen, but he also stayed in touch with his good friend, Lewis Hamilton. However, the Briton recently “ignored” his long-time friend despite the German reaching out.

On most days, Vettel has remained in constant touch with his former employers Red Bull, and even Max Verstappen. After Verstappen equaled Vettel’s nine-race-win streak, the German pinged Helmut Marko, addressing this historic feat. Even Vettel’s former Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, recently revealed he receives messages from the German showing his support to the Monegasque driver.

Lewis Hamilton snubbed long-time friend, Sebastian Vettel

After the Monza race weekend, Hamilton sat down for an interview where he also discussed his relationship with Vettel since the latter’s retirement. The Briton said they are in constant communication with each other and also revealed they met each other in Monaco recently. Hamilton said their texts are mainly about sending each other positive thoughts while also joking about how he ‘ghosted’ Vettel.

“(Vettel texted Hamilton) the other day, and I still have to write him back. The message is still unread.”

The seven-time world champion explained the reason behind him shunning his friend. Hamilton said he had put his phone in the safe and only wanted to spend his time with his niece and nephew. He added that he “isolated” himself from his phone and had a lot to catch up on while wishing to see his friend again soon.

Hamilton always had the support of Vettel

Vettel retired from F1 in 2022, wanting to spend more time with his family. Another reason behind the move was his growing passion for environmental activism, something he and Hamilton have in common. Addressing the German’s retirement, Hamilton said Vettel has always been one of the few people who have stood by him to promote change.

Hamilton and Vettel have both been two of F1’s most outspoken drivers ever, when it comes to shedding light on social issues. They have used their platform to talk about racial discrimination and gender inequality. The duo has also worn pride colors on their helmets to show their support for LGBTQ+ community. Whenever Hamilton did so and saw Vettel support him, it made him feel less lonely and filled him with more confidence to continue raising his voice to try and bring in a change.