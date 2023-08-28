While Max Verstappen Gets Messages of Support, Charles Leclerc Gets Special Treatment From Sebastian Vettel

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel has had a huge impact on the younger drivers on the grid, especially his former teammate Charles Leclerc. Although Max Verstappen is his rightful successor at Red Bull, Vettel has a soft spot for Leclerc, as was evident in their exchange over text messages.

In the Beyond the Grid podcast, Vettel spoke about his relationship with Leclerc and how he sees a lot of his “younger self” in him. He admitted that he “enjoyed” partnering with Leclerc at Ferrari, where he oversaw the Monegasque driver’s debut season in Maranello.

Vettel’s relationship with Verstappen is also worthy of note. The German driver praised Verstappen’s performance in 2022 and congratulated him on winning the world championship in such a dominant fashion. He also acknowledged Verstappen’s innate driving ability and thought he had a wonderful feel of the car.

However, there is a difference in how Vettel praises Verstappen and Leclerc. For Verstappen, his praise lies in his exceptional performances. The former Aston Martin driver also encourages Verstappen to break all existing F1 records. However, for Leclerc, Vettel feels a more emotional connection because he sees himself in him.

Vettel has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc

According to a tweet by Krampon F1 on Twitter , Charles Leclerc has revealed that Sebastian Vettel writes to him often and even texts him to say that he’s thinking of him and hugging him. This is a proof of the special relationship that these two drivers share.

Even Verstappen said that Sebastian Vettel had contacted him during his winning streak as he looked to break the German’s record. After Verstappen’s fifth straight win, Vettel texted to congratulate him and told him to keep up his good work.

Sebastian Vettel’s letter to Leclerc

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have a unique and special bond. During the 2019 and 2020 racing seasons at Ferrari, the two drivers competed side-by-side. They stayed close off-circuit despite their on-track issues, and have been friends ever since.

Leclerc also revealed that he received a letter with heartfelt message of support and encouragement from Vettel . In that letter, Vettel praised Leclerc’s performance and acknowledged his talent as a driver. He also expressed his admiration for the 25-year-old’s fighting spirit and determination.

Leclerc was touched by the letter and said that it meant a lot to him. He also revealed that he keeps the letter in his room as a reminder of the support he received from Vettel.