“They can expect to earn $70 million on average”– Who are the richest Formula 1 driver of all time?

Formula 1 is termed as the sport for the riches, rightly so. However, some richest of F1 drivers of all time will leave you in awe.

As we all know there is a lot of money in Formula 1. Highly specialized cars made from immense research and development costs $12 Million alone.

Sponsorships from various famous companies around the world provide $50 Million for the team to spend on resources. The most important factor among all is the drivers who are extremely wealthy to make this happen. Let us look at the 10 richest Formula 1 drivers of all time:

10) Nico Rosberg: $50 Million

The former world champion who retired in 2016 earned $20 Million alone in his final season with Mercedes. 23 race wins have also accumulated a massive amount of bonuses for the German. His current earning avenues are the youtube channel and podcast, Sky Sports pundit. He has invested in startups that concentrate on renewable energy and has an electric team known as Rosberg X racing.

9) David Coulthard: $80 Million

The former driver’s world championship runners-up and 13 times winner has accumulated wealth driving for various teams throughout his career. After retiring in 2008, he became a pundit just like Rosberg. Alongside that, he has written books of Formula 1 which helps with royalties. The Britisher is also the founder of two companies Whisper and Velocity experience which provide F1-related contents.

8)Eddie Irvine: $120 Million

The most unusual name on the list. His decade-long career in F1 alone made him earn$40 million. He has invested in properties and currently is the owner of over 40 properties around the world.

Former Formula 1 racer Eddie Irvine has listed his Miami Beach waterfront mansion – Casa Ischia – designed by Choeff Levy Fischman. The 10,448-square-foot property features an open-concept layout with seven bedrooms, seven baths, and two powder rooms. #luxurylife #RealEstate pic.twitter.com/gHRADNKsX4 — OumigoshNigeria (@OumigoshNigeria) February 21, 2018

7) Sebestian Vettel: $140 Million

Currently earns a respectable $15 Million in Aston Martin. the 4 times world champion has earned all his wealth while driving for championship-winning Red Bull and jumped to 40 million in salary figures while driving for Ferrari. He has also accumulated wealth while winning races and standing on the podiums.

6) Jenson Button: $150 Million

The 2009 world champion who retired in 2016 also earned a fortune during his F1 career. 15 race wins and podium finishes handed out the bonuses. He has also been a Sky Sports F1 pundit which pays handsomely. Just like Rosberg, the Britisher has also founded an extreme E team called JBXE.

5) Alain Prost: $185 Million

Winning 4 championships, 51 wins has already accumulated lots of wealth in a brilliant career of the french man. Alain Prost won the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship in 1985, 986, 1989, and 1983. He was also runner-up in 1983, 1984, 1988, and 1990. He recently left his role as a non-executive chairman for Alpine which also helped to rank up his net worth.

4) Fernando Alonso: $240 Million

An active racing icon who has been in the sport for over 21 years now continues to push the accelerator pedal. Alonso earned a fortune in 21 years in the sport while winning championships with Renault, $40 million alone with Ferrari, and a reasonable $20 Million with Alpine currently. He founded his own clothing brand called Kimoa alongside driving for other racing sports which have helped in dollars growth.

3) Kimi Raikkonen: $250 Million

Just like Alonso, the recently retired Iceman earned his wealth being in the sport for over 20 years. He earned a whopping $50 million alone in his championship-winning year with Ferrari 2007. He was also paid over 20 million alone for staying at home making way for Fernando Alonso to Ferrari.

2) Lewis Hamilton: $285 Million

Currently unsure of driving in the sport next year. However, one thing is for sure, the 7 times world champion is very commercial to the sports. He was paid a handsome $62 million alone on the track. He has represented Bose, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger L’Oreal, Monster Energy and continues to be a marketable personality for the sport.

1) Michael Schumacher: $780 Million

Triple the money of Sir Lewis Hamilton. Micheal is one of the most famous sports personalities of all time takes the top spot on the list. Over a 16 year long career with 7 championships, regenmeister is said to have accumulated over a billion dollars from driving and sponsors.

German financial services company Deutsche Vermögensberatung paid him, over the years, up to $8 million per annum to wear an 8x10cm advert on his baseball cap. He is in the top 5 highest-paid athletes of all time behind Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.