“Who are you really thinking of burning?” – F1 Twitter reacts to Max Verstappen fan setting fire to Mercedes cap

F1 Twitter condemns the Max Verstappen fan who took his way of supporting his favourite driver too far by burning a Mercedes cap.

Several reports of harassment and abuse among the fans came up during the Austrian GP weekend. Some claims included abhorrent incidents of homophobic, abusive comments and racial slurs being spewed among the fans.

Many female fans who were supporting teams other than Red Bull were harassed during the weekend. Following the reports, FIA issued a statement condemning the behaviour of the fans.

Lewis Hamilton also posted on his Instagram to speak against the unacceptable behaviour. Meanwhile, race fans reported that Hamilton and Mercedes had called one of the fans who got harassed by other supporters in the stands.

|@MercedesAMGF1 brought a @LewisHamilton fan into their garage during the race after they learned she’d been harassed. Her dress was lifted by drunk spectators who told her she didn’t deserve respect because she was a Hamilton fan. More: https://t.co/sQfHnXmLA7 #F1 #AustrianGP — RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) July 10, 2022

Throughout the weekend, the Red Bull Ring was covered with the Orange Army who had come out to support their favourite driver – Max Verstappen. And a lot of these complaints and accusations fell against the Verstappen fans.

F1 Twitter reacts to Max Verstappen fans

In another incident, to show immense support for his favourite driver or loathing for the Silver Arrows, a Verstappen fan took it too far by burning a Mercedes cap.

However, the stunt backfired as the fan himself got burnt before quickly dropping the cap. As the video surfaced on the internet, F1 Twitter was appalled by such behaviour.

Burning merchandise is another level of low. pic.twitter.com/E0adbDzYT3 — i🍒 (@LEWISHAMIL7ON) July 10, 2022

For me, it’s not abt the merchandise. It’s the symbolism behind that. What/Who are you really thinking of burning?

Painful to even think of this. — Sharon Naidoo (@Sharon_Naidoo24) July 10, 2022

I never ever want to hear that #TeamLH are toxic again!!

Burning of a Mercedes cap

Fuck Hamilton T-Shirts

Cheering a Driver when he’s crashed even without knowing he’s ok

Abusing fans at a race track who’s paid the same money to support their own driver

These people are Toxic — NIGE #TeamLH (@NLS2744) July 11, 2022

and they say teamlh is a cult 😭 imagine buying a mercedes cap and just burning it… wack https://t.co/bntXw4SQwm — yana (in despair) (@ramenyanaa) July 10, 2022

