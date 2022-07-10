“Glad Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes tried to make her day”– Silver Arrows invited fan to their garage who was harassed in stands on Saturday

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes invited the fan who was harassed in the stands during the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race.

On Saturday, some non-Red Bull fans had to face inappropriate behaviour. It was reported that many female F1 fans were harassed for aligning with different teams.

After many complaints by fans surfaced on social media, F1 had to make a statement to condemn the behaviour. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton also posted on his Instagram to speak against the unacceptable behaviour.

Now, after the race, the RaceFans reports that the seven-time world champion and Mercedes called one of the fans who got harassed by other supporters in the stands.

|@MercedesAMGF1 brought a @LewisHamilton fan into their garage during the race after they learned she’d been harassed. Her dress was lifted by drunk spectators who told her she didn’t deserve respect because she was a Hamilton fan. More: https://t.co/sQfHnXmLA7 #F1 #AustrianGP — RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) July 10, 2022

The social media reaction to the harassment reports reflected that it was not an odd incident, but rather a norm in the stands. Many even resorted to building a quick guide on how to report such incidents so that the abusers don’t go off easily.

Also read: F1 twitter reacts to graphics stating Sergio Perez Austrian GP winner

Lewis Hamilton had another terrific performance in Austria

Hamilton started from P8 on Sunday but was soon demoted to P9 by an early overtake by Mick Schumacher. But from there, the Briton made an impressive recovery and finished on the podium with a P3.

This was the third successive podium by Hamilton this season. On the other hand, his teammate finished P4 on the table. This shows that Mercedes is only a few tenth seconds behind Ferrari and Red Bull.

Impressive progress by Mercedes, considering they were far behind in the grid in terms of performance. However, for them, this is not enough for the Silver Arrows, as they still aim to be in the title fight with the second half of the season yet to go.

It remains to be seen how Mercedes would fill that gap between them and the top 2. How Flexi floor clampdown will affect this remains to be seen.

Also read: Red Bull boss hits out at Mercedes after George Russell’s collision with Sergio Perez