“Who Cares Right?”: Max Verstappen Believes There Is No Need to Miss Kimi Raikkonen

Currently, Valtteri Bottas is the only Finnish driver on the grid. This is exactly what invoked a native reporter to confess that Finland has been missing Kimi Raikkonen for the last three years. He even asked the reigning champion Max Verstappen, if he too misses the 2007 champion. To that, the Dutchman surprisingly confessed, “Who cares?”. However, there’s more to his answer than that.

Speaking at the Hungarian GP weekend, he said, “Well, I think it’s more important if he misses it. I don’t think he does so who cares, right? I mean he has done his career in Formula One now it’s time to spend time with his family as well. I think he is alright. We don’t need to worry about him.”

He also pointed out how Raikkonen has become a family man now and is training his son. The last Ferrari world champion has turned coach for his son Robin and is overseeing his karting career.

He even moved to Italy for the same, allowing him to focus fully on his son’s career. Even Verstappen pointed out how this is also allowing him to spend more time with his family.

Because of this, the premier class might see another Raikkonen in a few years. Plus, as he plays mentor and coach he can still keep in touch with his passion for racing, albeit vicariously through Robin. However, until Robin makes his way to the circus, the F1 world has another ‘Iceman’ to fill the gap.

The F1 community accepts Oscar Piastri as Raikkonen’s successor

It was always clear how young McLaren man Oscar Piastri is a calm and collected individual and mature beyond his age. The young Australian had ice running through his veins as he won his maiden Grand Prix and picked up the Hungarian GP’s winner’s trophy. His demeanor was similar to none other than the Iceman himself — Kimi Raikkonen!

After his composed reactions in Hungary, the F1 community started relating Piastri with Raikkonen. Raikkonen was as nonchalant as one could be and Piastri might not be on the same level yet. However, there are definite signs.

After winning his last race in the 2018 US GP breaking the record for the longest gap between two wins, Raikkonen said on the radio, “F**king finally. Thank you!”. The last time he was as ‘ecstatic’ was in 2007 when he won his one and only drivers’ championship title.

Oscar being Kimi’s successor as the ice man of F1 is sooo funny please hahaha As a Kimi Raikkonen’s girlie and an Oscar Piastri fan, I AM WHEEZING SO HARD Lollipopman’s work never disappoints pic.twitter.com/mBzzq5BcGS — ✨️zee saw seventeen live ✨️ (@myzeeventeen) July 26, 2024

Piastri is also on a similar trajectory of success. Now, continentally, he also has the same emotional quotient as the Finn. Perhaps not as straightforward with his comments, but Piastri definitely has similar traits.