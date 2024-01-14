Christian Horner Reveals His Idol When He Was Trying to Make It as a Racer - “He Drove With a Lot of Passion”

Christian Horner is renowned for his remarkable leadership in building and leading the Red Bull Racing team to numerous successes. After taking on the role of team principal at a young age, he has achieved significant milestones, securing six Constructors Championships and seven driver’s titles. However, his accomplishments as a team leader sometimes overshadow his past as an ambitious racer.

In an interview with BBC, Christian Horner took a trip down memory lane. While discussing his racing career the Briton shed light on the influential figure who served as his idol. As quoted by GP Blog, he said, “I’m a big fan of Nigel Mansell. He was a bit of a hero to me when I was starting. Because he drove with a lot of passion and commitment and heart and, etc.”

Horner’s journey in racing began with success in karts, and his triumphs continued when he secured the Formula Renault scholarship in 1991. As he progressed through the ranks, reaching Formula 3000 in 1997 with Team Arden, the Briton showcased his talent on the track.

However, in 1998, a pivotal incident at Estoril during a pre-season test, where he followed Juan Pablo Montoya through a high-speed corner, led to a realization. This incident prompted Horner to step back from driving at the end of that season, as he felt he wasn’t capable of that level of commitment.

Following his decision, Horner redirected his efforts toward developing the Arden team in F3000. It was during this phase that he encountered Helmut Marko as a rival. Gradually, Horner gained recognition for his adept management skills in the field. Interestingly even in this domain, the Red Bull boss admired a few prominent figures.

Who did Christian Horner look up to in his early years as a team principal?

Similar to many individuals, Christian Horner faced challenges during his initial years as a team principal, despite his reputation as a clever tactician. However, with the passage of time and his ascent to the position of Red Bull‘s team boss, he found himself in a situation where he was working alongside those he had initially admired.

When disclosing these influential figures, Horner specifically highlighted Ron Dennis, the former CEO of McLaren, and Sir Frank Williams, the esteemed founder of the Williams F1 team. However, during this journey, despite his initial admiration, the Red Bull boss eventually realized that the individuals he had looked up to were just as competitive as he was. Moreover, he pointed out that the key distinction lay in the fact that these influential figures had accumulated more experience in the field.

Nevertheless, since then, Horner has been immersed in the world of motorsports for 19 years. During this period, he has achieved remarkable success, with one of the standout accomplishments being the recruitment of the aerodynamic genius, Adrian Newey.

This pivotal addition has led to the team experiencing two dominant eras, one during the time of Sebastian Vettel and the other, which is currently ongoing and anticipated to extend until 2026 with Max Verstappen.