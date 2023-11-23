Ferrari Boss Blames the Team’s Mindset Behind the 15 Year Long Unsuccessful Stint

Ferrari has not won a single championship title since 2008, and now the team’s chairman has blamed the team’s mindset behind such a long, unsuccessful stint. In the past 15 years, the team has only been able to reach the potential championship-winning position four times.

Speaking in an interview with BBC, Elkann has acknowledged the strong competition from Red Bull and Mercedes during this time. But he has also explained the reasons behind it and what he has observed in the team. “I recall when it was, I had to get deeper engaged. We had a really bad season in 2020, and one of the things that surprised me then was that we did worse in pit stops than our ranking in the championship,” he said.

Ferrari’s boss said that the poor pitstops were an indicator of poor mindset within the team and explained, “If you don’t have a competitive car, the rest won’t make you win, but if you have that mindset, it is difficult for you to win.”

Ferrari’s pit stops have progressed

Ever since 2020, Ferrari has improved a lot, and they even reached a point where they could fight for the title in 2022. However, that did not come to fruition as the team made too many strategic errors.

But Elkann explained that the mindset within the team has changed now, and the Ferrari boss credited the sporting director, Diego Ioverno. 80% of the pitstops in 2022 were under three seconds, while this year, that has raised to 88%.

The Italian giants have also ranked second in pit stops behind Red Bull and have recorded the second fastest pitstop all year.