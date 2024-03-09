Who Is Oliver Bearman’s TikTok Famed Girlfriend Estelle Ogilvy?

British F1 rookie, Oliver Bearman got a sudden spotlight on March 8th, when Ferrari asked him to fill in for the ailing Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian GP. The F2 pole-sitter became the youngest Ferrari debutant and went on to clock in a solid P11 during Qualifying. Naturally, with all the media’s attention focused on the 18-year-old, his girlfriend, Estelle Ogilvy has also come into the limelight.

Ogilvy has created a niche for herself on social media platforms. The Sun reported that Estelle plies her trade as a social media influencer mainly on two platforms – Instagram and TikTok. Currently, at the time of writing, she has 100,000 followers on Instagram and over 72,000 followers on TikTok.

The content that Ogilvy curates on her TikTok and Instagram accounts ranges from her showcasing her outfits to ‘A day in the life of…’ videos. That being said, alongside her blossoming career on social media, she is also a law student currently pursuing her degree at a university in London.

While there isn’t much information about Bearman’s girlfriend circling around, some reports suggest that the 18-year-old Ferrari racing ace has a 3-year age gap to his girlfriend that makes Ogilvy to be around the age of 21.

Ferrari F1 driver Oliver Bearman and his relationship with Estelle Ogilvy

Bearman and Ogilvy themselves seem like a couple who want to keep their relationship as private as possible. Hence, there has never been an official announcement from either of the two that confirms that they are indeed partners. However, their relationship is common knowledge in the F2 paddock, and now F1.

The duo have kept their social media footprint as low as possible in terms of anyone being able to trace their relationship. The #38 driver and his girlfriend seldom have posted any photos of themselves on their respective social media accounts. However, there are photos of them on the internet that show them hanging out and giving credence to their relationship.

The two seem to make a very adorable couple. The Sun also reported that Bearman’s friends, including his peers in the paddock, often tease him about his relationship with Ogilvy.