mobile app bar

Who Is Oliver Bearman’s TikTok Famed Girlfriend Estelle Ogilvy?

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Who Is Oliver Bearman’s TikTok Famed Girlfriend Estelle Ogilvy?

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

British F1 rookie, Oliver Bearman got a sudden spotlight on March 8th, when Ferrari asked him to fill in for the ailing Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian GP. The F2 pole-sitter became the youngest Ferrari debutant and went on to clock in a solid P11 during Qualifying. Naturally, with all the media’s attention focused on the 18-year-old, his girlfriend, Estelle Ogilvy has also come into the limelight.

Ogilvy has created a niche for herself on social media platforms. The Sun reported that Estelle plies her trade as a social media influencer mainly on two platforms – Instagram and TikTok. Currently, at the time of writing, she has 100,000 followers on Instagram and over 72,000 followers on TikTok.

The content that Ogilvy curates on her TikTok and Instagram accounts ranges from her showcasing her outfits to ‘A day in the life of…’ videos. That being said, alongside her blossoming career on social media, she is also a law student currently pursuing her degree at a university in London.

While there isn’t much information about Bearman’s girlfriend circling around, some reports suggest that the 18-year-old Ferrari racing ace has a 3-year age gap to his girlfriend that makes Ogilvy to be around the age of 21.

Ferrari F1 driver Oliver Bearman and his relationship with Estelle Ogilvy

Bearman and Ogilvy themselves seem like a couple who want to keep their relationship as private as possible. Hence, there has never been an official announcement from either of the two that confirms that they are indeed partners. However, their relationship is common knowledge in the F2 paddock, and now F1.

The duo have kept their social media footprint as low as possible in terms of anyone being able to trace their relationship. The #38 driver and his girlfriend seldom have posted any photos of themselves on their respective social media accounts. However, there are photos of them on the internet that show them hanging out and giving credence to their relationship.

The two seem to make a very adorable couple. The Sun also reported that Bearman’s friends, including his peers in the paddock, often tease him about his relationship with Ogilvy.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these