Who Is Ralf Schumacher’s Partner?

Earlier this week, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher revealed that he was in a same-sex relationship. This is making headlines, with several German celebrities and notable F1 personalities showcasing their support for Schumacher.

Schumacher’s partner’s name is Etienne, and he posted a picture with him on Instagram, overlooking a sunset from a boat. The caption read,

“The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

German actress and close friend Carmen Geiss, in her post, revealed that Schumacher and Etienne had been dating for the past two years. Living in Nice, France, the two met when Etienne became Schumacher’s business manager.

According to Geiss, Schumacher has never been happier. They’ve never argued or fought, and have happily been together for all this while.

At the same time, Schumacher’s road to coming out publicly could not have been so easy. He was previously married to Cora Schumacher, with whom she has a son, David, who competes in DTM.

Schumacher married Cora in 2001 when he was driving for Williams in F1. But in 2015, they broke off, with their divorce resulting in a $6.5 million settlement in favor of Cora. She also got the Schumacher family home in Bergheim.

Since then, however, Schumacher found his true self. He is now in a loving, happy, and healthy relationship with Etienne.

He mustered up the courage to share his sexuality with the world, and so far, he has received nothing but love and support from everyone. In motorsports, where homosexuality isn’t well represented, Schumacher’s revelation could inspire others to come out.

Since posting his initial photo with Etienne, Schumacher shared another picture with the love of his life. There, he thanked everyone for their kind messages.