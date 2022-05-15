“Who thought Charles Leclerc driving Niki Lauda’s Ferrari in Monaco was a good idea?”- F1 Twitter goes crazy as Ferrari star crashes once again in Monaco during it’s historic Grand Prix

The Monaco curse for Charles Leclerc continues as the hometown hero crashed Niki Lauda’s Ferrari during the Historic Grand Prix.

The Historic Grand Prix of Monaco features some of motorsport’s most iconic vehicles racing around in one of it’s most iconic tracks. Monaco’s street circuit has been a part of the F1 calendar since 1950, and has gone through very few changes over the years.

2022 Championship leader Leclerc was behind the wheel of a historic car on Sunday. He took Niki Lauda’s Championship winning Ferrari for a spin around the streets of Monaco.

Lauda is one of F1’s greatest ever drivers and has three Championships to his name. Two of those came with Ferrari, in 1975 and 1977 respectively. Leclerc, who is making strides to becoming Ferrari’s first Champion since 2007 got an opportunity to try out the legendary driver’s car.

When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car. 🙃🔫 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 15, 2022

However, he lost his brakes into rascasse, which led to him hitting the barriers. It seems that his bad luck in Monaco is set to continue.

F1 Twitter dreading the Charles Leclerc Monaco curse ahead of it’s Grand Prix

Leclerc is Monaco’s hometown hero. If he wins the Championship this season, he will become the first Monegasque driver to do so. He’s also the only driver from the principality to start from pole, set a fastest lap, or lead the Championship standings.

Nevertheless. his Monaco GP curse seems to haunting him still as luck hasn’t favored the 24-year old at all at home. Last year, he put in a stellar lap that would see him start the race from P1. However, a crash late into qualifying ruled him out of the race.

if I was Charles, I’d be like this everytime I had to drive in Monaco pic.twitter.com/GmYkxg7WWI — Umar (@thelastremnant_) May 15, 2022

Someone in their right state of mind really thought it was a great idea for Charles Leclerc to drive Niki’s historical Ferrari in Monaco? In Monaco? Come on now😭 — Ro (@ROXETENNE) May 15, 2022

This year Ferrari have a car that can fight for the Championship. In addition to winning other races, Leclerc will also want to win one in front of family and friends around the streets he grew up in.

