Why BMW Sauber gifted Sebastian Vettel baby bottle and pacifier after his F1 debut?

Sebastian Vettel made an impactful debut in F1 for BMW Sauber in 2007 when Robert Kubica was badly injured due to a racing accident. The German race driver, only a few weeks shy away from his 2oth birthday, immediately scored his first F1 points.

Back then, he was the youngest driver to score any F1 points and immediately created excitement in the F1 world. His exciting debut immediately promoted him to a regular driver in Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri).

snaps from Sebastian Vettel’s first race with us in 2007 💙 good luck in your final race Seb! pic.twitter.com/D2Xz3JtuMM — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) November 20, 2022

From thereon, he didn’t look back, and almost after 18 months found himself driving for Red Bull. After that, he won four world titles and 53 Grand Prix while winning hearts across all sectors of F1.

Also read: Carlos Sainz claims Charles Leclerc needs to help himself before asking favours from Ferrari teammate against Sergio Perez

BMW Sauber knew a star was born

Vettel’s P8 finish in 2007 with BMW Sauber would be an understatement to be called impressive. His debut clearly caused shockwaves in F1, and even the Swiss team knew they had displayed a special talent to the world.

After the race in Indianapolis, where Vettel made his first race appearance, Sauber gifted him three gifts, which infants usually use. A baby bottle, a pacifier and a bib. On the bib it was written: “A star is born”.

The intent of Sauber wasn’t to mock Vettel but to praise him. But it suited Vettel as he had a baby face back then and hardly looked 19. Also, the youngest driver to score a point didn’t help in not getting that gift.

What will Sebastian Vettel do after F1?

At 35, Vettel is still good enough to be in any F1 team. His current team Aston Martin was keen on having him for the future until the German himself refused to extend his stay in the motorsport.

While his contemporaries are still thriving in F1, a question has been constantly asked Vettel what he will do without F1. As clearly, F1 media and fans can still see plenty of gas left in him.

The German race driver has often reiterated that he doesn’t have something new professionally on his plans and would like to relax for a while. Though, spending time with his family is his number one priority right now, as he thinks he has lost plenty due to a hectic F1 schedule.

Vettel hasn’t denied a possible re-entry in F1. However, he has signalled that racing is totally out of the question for him, and he could be back in other roles. Though, Lewis Hamilton, during the last press conference, was keen for Vettel to continue.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton reveals that the old nightmare of porpoising is back haunting Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix