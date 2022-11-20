“He needs to beat Checo himself”: Carlos Sainz claims Charles Leclerc needs to help himself before asking favours from Ferrari teammate against Sergio Perez

After Sebastian Vettel’s retirement, the biggest story ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race is Sergio Perez Vs Charles Leclerc. The two drivers are vying for the runner-up spot in the drivers’ championship and are on equal points with only this race remaining this year.

Red Bull has never before finished with P1-2 in the drivers’ championship. Therefore, they would be using their maximum resources to get the Mexican race driver the runner-up tag.

Max Verstappen, who refused to let the Mexican go ahead in Brazil, has publically stated that his and the team’s aim for Sunday is to get that P2 for Perez. Similar thought would be running in Ferrari’s garage, but how useful will Carlos Sainz be to Leclerc?

Last race of the season tomorrow. Starting third, we’re ready! @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/gUytEF6gid — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) November 19, 2022

Charles Leclerc needs to help himself

Before the crunch competition against Perez, Sainz claims he is ready to help the Monegasque in Abu Dhabi. However, he adds that before that, the Ferrari star needs to help himself against his adversary.

“I think if Charles needs it, I will give him a hand, but I guess first he needs to beat Checo himself in the championship,” Sainz said. “I’ll focus on my race and trying to finish the season with a podium, on a high, but if the team asks me to let him by or help him in the fight with Checo, I will do so.”

Sainz further solidifies his claim to help Leclerc. The Spaniard reveals that never before had he had any problem letting any of his teammates go past him on team orders. If Ferrari wanted Sainz o yield for Sunday, he would take the obligation.

Ferrari needs to safeguard P2 elsewhere too

With their main rivals of the season, Red Bull cementing the title three races ago, Ferrari unexpectedly seems to defend their P2 in the constructors’ standings now.

They now face the challenge of being toppled by Mercedes, with only 19 points separating them. If the Maranello-based team makes a blunder on Sunday, they could see themselves finishing P3.

Though, it seems unlikely as Mercedes’ W13 isn’t showing a similar pace they had in Brazil. So, the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will start slightly lower in the order. So, Ferrari must do the bare minimum to remain at its spot.

Ultimately, they will only focus on the best result for Leclerc and a decent race finish by Sainz. Any DNF during the race would be unfortunate and catastrophic to their 2022 campaign.

