HomeSearch

Why Did Lewis Hamilton Launch His Own Tequila Brand?

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published December 24, 2023

Why Did Lewis Hamilton Launch His Own Tequila Brand?

Credits: IMAGO PanoramiC

In 2023, Lewis Hamilton surprised the paddock when he showed up with an unbranded drink during the Japanese GP weekend. Shortly afterwards he unveiled his own non-alcoholic Tequila brand, Almave, which costs $40. However, there is a huge reason behind his motivations behind this particular venture.

While explaining the reason behind Almave, Hamilton wrote on Instagram, “Almave is for people like myself, who are always pushing the limits of what’s possible. Who enjoy the taste of tequila but are focused on balance, longevity, and living fully.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wolfiefendi/status/1730283030185464072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While the non-alcoholic beverage industry is laced with big names introducing beers and wines, the Tequila niche is undoubtedly an untapped market. Naturally, the Briton saw huge potential, commercially and otherwise to enter this gap himself.

While the paddock hasn’t specifically commented on Almave, Hamilton surely would be having a few regular customers emerging from the driver pool and elsewhere in the coming years. What’s more, the concept of Almave is inspired from his own lifestyle, and with that comes a golden marketing opportunity.

Lewis Hamilton drives a new trend in the F1 paddock

Hamilton put his marketing hat on perfectly during the build up to Almave’s reveal. The Silver Arrows’ talisman was seen just casually sauntering around the F1 paddock with a glass full of his own Tequila. This gave his brand free publicity as all eyes are usually on him during a Grand Prix weekend.

That being said, it could have costed the Briton dearly. As one can imagine, this kind of practice is in contravention to the code of conduct published by the FIA. But as it turns out, Hamilton was not reprimanded by the governing body of the sport.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iamadelarab/status/1721908951170564398?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Talking about his drink, Hamilton explained, “Almave adapts time-honored tequila-making practices to create a non alc spirit that doesn’t compromise on taste or quality. So proud to be a founder. I hope you approach it with an open mind, try it, and love it as much as I do.”

Hamilton isn’t the only one in the paddock who is into the spirit business. Patron Tequila has forged a partnership with Sergio Perez, and Daniel Ricciardo has his own fine wine collection ‘DR3‘. However, Hamilton has created a niche for himself in the paddock by being probably the first driver to have a non-alcoholic beverage venture.

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal