Why Do F1 Drivers Spray Champagne During Podium Celebrations and Who Started It?

The tradition of celebrating with Champagne in Formula 1 has evolved into a symbol of triumph within the sport. Over the years, this lively practice has added an extra layer of excitement, capturing the fans’ enthusiasm worldwide. However particularly, with the recent surge in F1’s popularity in the United States, fueled by the success of Netflix’s “Drive to Survive,” American interest in the sport has increased. The Champagne celebration has become a central focus for American fans, capturing their fascination with the high-stakes nature of F1 racing.

Nevertheless, for fans unfamiliar with the origins of this elaborate tradition, a common question emerges frequently that is when and why did champagne celebrations become an integral aspect of every Formula 1 race?

The explanation dates back to an incident from the early days that has influenced current drivers to celebrate victories in the present manner. Notably, the victorious drivers now joyfully uncork bottles of the sparkling drink, drenching each other in a bubbly celebration while standing on the podium.

However the custom of champagne in Formula 1 traces back to its beginnings in 1950. During that inaugural period, Juan Manuel Fangio received a significant Moet and Chandon bottle in acknowledgment of his victory at the French Grand Prix. Ever since, this tradition has evolved into the standard way of celebrating victories in the races.

Taking this into account, the current sponsor of the sport and the CEO of the Italian wine brand Ferrari Trento, Matteo Lunelli has shared his views on how this iconic celebration has expanded to other sports. He said, ” Today, we see other sports celebrating with bubbles, but it all started back then with Formula 1. That’s why it has remained such an iconic tradition in our sport and a big part of the Formula 1 show.”

The history of champagne in F1

Formula 1 is a complex yet thrilling sport that has experienced significant popularity growth in recent times. However, this surge is largely attributed to fans’ eagerness to witness their favorite drivers celebrating victories atop the podiums. Interestingly, with a younger demographic becoming more engaged in the F1 world, there’s a newfound focus on intricate details within the sport.

This ranges from minor errors during pit stops to the specific champagne and sparkling wines that drivers worldwide use to celebrate securing a top-three position.

The presence of Moet and Chandon in F1 extended from 1966 to 1999, reemerging in 2020 with Jeroboams. Subsequently, G.H. Mumm assumed the role from 2000 to 2015. Following that during the reign of Mercedes’ dominance in 2016, Chandon supplied drinks for a brief period until the fifth race of 2017 in Spain. Consequently, Champagne Carbon took over from the sixth race in 2017 until 2019, offering Magnum bottles at approximately $3,000.

Notably, the enjoyed bottles were Millésime 2009 Grand Cru Blanc de Blanc, crafted from 100% Chardonnay. Finally, Ferrari Trento secured the podium sparkling win from 2021, signing a three-year deal that has recently been extended until the conclusion of 2025.

Fascinatingly, what Trento offers is the Jeroboam Bottle, which adds to the enjoyment on the F1 podiums. However, Ferrari Trento goes beyond the podium, making its mark in all the Grand Prix hospitality areas. This not only offers drivers but also fans the chance to indulge in the craftsmanship of this renowned Italian Sparkling Wine producer.