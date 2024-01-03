Lewis Hamilton Snubbed as Max Verstappen’s Close Confidante Names 3 Rivals Responsible for F1’s Growing Popularity

Lewis Hamilton is arguably the most famous driver in Formula 1. However, Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen feels that Hamilton’s fandom was not enough for F1’s overall growth as a sport. According to him, Verstappen is the main reason for the sport to be this popular. He also added young drivers such as Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz to the list.

Vermeulen said to Formula 1 Magazine as per a report published by F1 Maximal,

“He [Verstappen] was one of the leading figures. Not only through what he shows on the track but also through his communication with the fans.”

He added that the new generation of drivers draw in a lot more fans, citing the likes of Norris, Leclerc and Sainz as examples. Vermeulen also linked Verstappen’s performance directly to F1’s growing popularity. The craze surrounding Verstappen started when he won his debut race for Red Bull in 2016. Vermeulen, however, visits another particular race.

He went back to the 2016 Austrian GP where the Dutchman showed brilliant defense against Kimi Raikkonen to finish P2. He finished behind Lewis Hamilton in the race, and gave the Mercedes driver quite a fright. Some go as far as saying that, Spielberg 2016 was when their iconic rivalry kickstarted.

However, their full-fledged rivalry began in 2021, which ultimately resulted in Verstappen becoming world champion in dramatic fashion.

Max Verstappen is also credited for F1’s popularity in his home country

Raymond Vermeulen credits Max Verstappen for popularizing F1 around the world. Hence, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the 26-year-old has also elevated interest in his home country, The Netherlands.

Verstappen’s fan following there is huge, as evident when he takes the track in Zandvoort during the Dutch GP. Vermeulen states how Verstappen seems timid when someone sees him outside an F1 track. However, he can switch back fairly quickly.

On this, Vermeulen said, “He [Verstappen] now seems like a boy next door, but when he gets behind the wheel of that car he is a real lion.”

The three-time world champion also has ample fans who travel around the world wearing orange to support him during face weekends. Max Verstappen can well be regarded as the poster boy of the Netherlands now.