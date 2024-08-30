mobile app bar

Why Is Andrea Antonelli Called Kimi?

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Why Is Andrea Antonelli Called Kimi?

Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

There haven’t been many young drivers like Andrea Kimi Antonelli to have so much attention without having turned a wheel in F1. The Mercedes Academy driver has been under the limelight for potentially replacing the outgoing Lewis Hamilton ever since the latter announced his move to Ferrari for 2025. Amid these speculations, Antonelli’s middle name — Kimi has also caught the attention of many.

There has been a popular belief that Antonelli is named after Kimi Raikkonen. The 18-year-old’s father, Marco Antonelli has been a big fan of Raikkonen. Thus, it could have influenced him to name his son after the last Ferrari world champion.

However, that is far from the reality, as Antonelli himself revealed in an interview a couple of years ago. Speaking with Motorsport Italy, the Mercedes prodigy stated, “Actually, no. It’s a bit of a strange story. My parents wanted to give me a foreign middle name but they didn’t know which one.”

“In the end, Enrico Bertaggia, a friend of ours, came along and suggested Kimi because it went well with the first name and the last name. That’s how the name Andrea Kimi Antonelli was born.”, he added.

Marco Antonelli himself was a racer, mainly competing in DTM, GT racing, and Touring Cars. As a result, he helped to groom his son’s racing talents a lot. Even the 18-year-old acknowledged his father’s contribution to his racing career, particularly in karting till he got into the junior formulas.

Antonelli revealed how his father used to always give him advice on his mistakes in karting. He stated, “I always listen to him because I know that what he tells me is true and he wants to make me grow.”

During karting, the Italian prodigy didn’t get time to spend with his father. Cut to his stint in Formula 4 and that scenario changed with his father always being around as he owned an F4 team.

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these