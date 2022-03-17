F1 Engines 2022: Who are the Formula 1 engine suppliers for the 2022 season?

There are 10 teams who will take part in the 2022 F1 season, but just four manufacturers will provide them with engines.

The 2022 F1 season is just around the corner. The year starts with the Bahrain GP, on 20th March and it kicks off a new era in F1 altogether.

After the 2021 season, radical changes to regulations were introduced. These changes were mainly in the form of aero-dynamic tweaks which make the cars look very different. All ten F1 teams go the chance to test out their new machinery in two different pre-season testing events.

The first race weekend of 2022 is nearly here 🙌#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 https://t.co/nDThnuZe4r — Formula 1 (@F1) March 15, 2022

Keeping the aero-changes aside, F1 is also entering an era of engine-freeze that will last until 2026. This means that, till the freeze is over, no team can make changes to their power-units. All four engine manufacturers in F1 right now, have freeze their development on the engines.

However, all the teams in F1 don’t make their own power units. There only four engine suppliers in the sport as of now, who sell engines to the other teams on grid. The manufacturers themselves, have their own teams in the field, which makes their customers, also their competitors.

Also read: Is it going to be Daniel Ricciardo 2.0 in McLaren after his recovery from Covid ahead of Bahrain GP?

F1 teams and their engine suppliers for the 2022 season

Red Bull- Red Bull

Mercedes- Mercedes

Ferrari- Ferrari

McLaren- Mercedes

Alpine- Renault

Alpha Tauri- Red Bull

Aston Martin- Mercedes

Williams- Mercedes

Alfa Romeo- Ferrari

Haas- Ferrari

What are the changes compared to the 2021 season?

There are no major changes in terms of engine suppliers, compared to the 2021 season. Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault will continue to supply power units to their customer teams, and also make ones for themselves.

The only difference in terms of power units this season, will be that in the Red Bull camp. Honda left F1 after Max Verstappen’s Title winning season last time about. As a result, the Japanese company won’t be supplying engines to Red Bull or their sister team Alpha Tauri anymore.

Team principal Christian Horner announced that they would launch their own power-trains department, but would require Honda’s help in the transition process.

As a result, Red Bull and Alpha Tauri will be using Red Bull branded power-units for the 2022 season. They will still take help from personnel at Honda for their engines, but maintain no official ties with them.

Also read: Lando Norris throws down the guantlet to main title protagonists Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton