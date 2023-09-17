Why Isn’t Lance Stroll Replaced at the Singapore GP and Where Is the Aston Martin Reserve Driver?

The Aston Martin team have confirmed that Lance Stroll will miss the race at Singapore GP after the horrific crash that took place during the qualifying session on Saturday. The Canadian crashed into the barriers after suffering from oversteering and ran over the kerbs at the final turn. Since the 24-year-old is still suffering from the after-effects of the crash, the team have decided that he will take no further part this weekend. Even though the team have ruled out Stroll, they have not announced a replacement because of an F1 rule.

As a result of this rule, only 19 drivers will start the main race on Sunday, and only Fernando Alonso will represent Aston Martin. Meanwhile, Felipe Drugovich, who is currently the reserve driver for the team, will have to wait longer for his opportunity.

Why won’t reserve driver Felipe Drugovich take Aston Martin seat?

F1 journalist Chris Medland has confirmed that only 19 drivers will take part in the main race on Sunday. He then reveals the F1 rule to explain why Aston Martin cannot replace Lance Stroll with reserve driver Felipe Drugovich.

Medland states that for any driver to take part in the main race, they need to have completed at least a practice or a qualifying session. Since Stroll took part in all three practice sessions and also qualifying, Aston Martin cannot replace him.

As for the 24-year-old, Aston Martin have confirmed that he will now focus on his recovery to make his return at the Japanese Grand Prix. The race at Suzuka takes place next weekend from September 22 to 24.

What happened to Lance Stroll at the Singapore GP?

After suffering a horrific crash during qualifying, Lance Stroll explained the factors behind it. While speaking to Sky Sports, he said, “I saw we weren’t really going through to Q2 in the last couple of corners so I really pushed in the last corner to try and make up some time to see if something magical could happen and find some time to go through – but it just didn’t stick and that was it“.

While the Canadian stated in his post-qualifying interview that he felt fine, Aston Martin have now confirmed that he still has to recover following his huge crash. “Lance is still sore following such a high impact. Lance’s focus now shifts to fully recovering ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix,” read a statement from the team.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack added that their whole side was just relieved to see Stroll step out of the car relatively unscathed. However, he did make it clear that the Canadian was suffering the after-effects of the crash.