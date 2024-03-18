Fernando Alonso Blames the $135 Million Budget Cap for Young Drivers Getting Less Opportunity

Fernando Alonso believes that the budget cap and strict regulations have limited the testing opportunities for young drivers in F1. The Aston Martin star, who, fortunately, did not have to go through similar problems, recently talked about how young talented drivers are deprived of enough testing in the sport. The teams can’t afford to spend their limited money on young drivers over development throughout the season.

Alonso said in a report published by F1 Maximal, “The teams are already presented with so many races and are constantly stressed about the budget ceiling. That is why it seems impossible to me to travel around the world for the 24 Grands Prix this season, and at the same time set up a test team as was the case in the past to train young drivers.”

This year, F1 has 24 races in its calendar, which is the highest in the history of the sport. Therefore, the teams will have to prepare for 24 Grand Prix races, plus six Sprints. Additionally, they have to do all of it within a budget cap of $135 million.

The risk of crashes also increases with the increased number of races. This equates to a huge part of the team’s entire expenditure. Prior to the budget cap era, teams could spend as much as possible and as a result, had the means to allow young drivers take part in tests.

Interestingly, the 2024 grid does not have any rookie. As a result, the paddock is full of young drivers waiting for their turn in testing.

Schumacher supports Fernando Alonso’s claim with a twist

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher also supported Fernando Alonso’s claim in regard to the lack of testing opportunities for young drivers. Schumacher stressed that Formula 1 is treading on a risky path and things are quite contrasting to their young days.

With this, the German former driver also indirectly hit out at the Spanish star. He said that drivers like Alonso, who is 42-years-old now, are staying way too long in the sport. “Nothing against Alonso, but it cannot be the goal of Formula 1 to keep getting older,” Schumacher added.

The 48-year-old also recalled how money had little value over talent during his racing days. However, going by the current situation, it is drastically opposite and sponsorships mean everything.

F2, which is supposed to be a feeder series for F1’s future stars, is struggling to guarantee its stars a seat too. Champions of previous years like Felipe Drugovich and Theo Pourchaire are regarded as big talents. Still, they are without a seat.