$4.7 Million that Lewis Hamilton missed

Lewis Hamilton missed an opportunity to bag $4.7 Million when he lost his eighth world championship title in 2021.

Hamilton was not actually required to win the race to bag the bonus money. Even if he had scored one point more than his rival Max Verstappen he would have been able to take home the bonus money.

However, both the drivers started the race on equal points and the Briton was defeated by Verstappen in the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

The $4.7 Million would have been a lucrative addition to Hamilton’s paycheck for the year at the season finale.

Lewis Hamilton gifted his father a $2.72 Million Mercedes AMG Project One

Hamilton has risen through the ranks in his racing career. The seven-time world champion is one of the greatest drivers of all time.

The Briton himself has often acknowledged that he had to struggle a lot to get to where he is now. Coming from a middle-class family, Hamilton’s father Anthony did four different jobs at a time to fund his son’s dream of becoming an F1 racer.

Now Hamilton has a net worth of $285 Million. He has made history, equalled and set his own new records in the pinnacle of motorsport.

He has often credited his father for all the success that he has achieved in his career. The seven-time world champion even gifted his father a $2.72 Million Mercedes AMG Project One hypercar. He bought two units of the car which has a Formula 1 engine; one for his father and for himself.

Project one is Mercedes’ 1,000hp F1 car for the road. It uses F1 tech like KERS (kinetic energy recovery system) which helps boost the acceleration of the car after storing power in the engine.

Moreover, it draws lines with the F1 aerodynamics as well with its giant shark fin design at the rear of the car for better speed. The 1.6 litre V6 Turbo has a limited production and Hamilton owns two of them.

