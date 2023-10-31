Why No One Truly Knows What Happened to Michael Schumacher 10 Years Ago

Michael Schumacher is arguably the greatest F1 driver of all time with his seven championship victories and 91 race wins. Despite the German’s immense popularity, not many are aware of what happened to him 10 years ago. The only information available at the moment is that the doctors put the 54-year-old into a mentally induced coma following his horrific skiing accident back in 2013.

Felix Damm, the press lawyer of the Schumacher family, has now revealed why there is a lack of information available about the German legend’s health. When asked if the Schumacher family does not release any information about the 54-year-old due to privacy concerns, Damm replied to lto.de, “It was always about protecting private things“. Damm then added why the Schumacher family has not issued a final report about the former Ferrari driver’s health.

“As an affected person, you do not have it in your hands to prescribe a line to the media. They could pick up such a message again and again and ask: ‘And what does it look like now,’ one, two, three months or years after the notification. And if we then wanted to take action against this reporting, we would have to deal with the argument of voluntary self-opening,” the press lawyer explained.

What we know happened with Michael Schumacher?

Almost 10 years have passed since Michael Schumacher suffered a tragic skiing accident in Switzerland. As a result of the accident, he suffered a severe brain injury. The doctors then placed him in a medically induced coma until the next June. Ever since Schumacher suffered this horrific incident, there has been limited information available about his health.

According to si.com, the German is now undergoing rehabilitation at his home in Gland, Switzerland. While Schumacher’s family has not shared much information about the 54-year-old‘s health to the media, former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt has often provided vital updates about his good friend’s health from time to time.

In an interview with Radio Monte-Carlo back in 2019, Todt said that he saw one of the races together with Schumacher. The Frenchman added that the 54-year-old is in good hands and is well looked after in his own home in Switzerland. Todt then concluded his remarks by stating that Schumacher is still fighting to recover.

Meanwhile, Michael Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, also provided a rare update about her husband’s health via the Netflix documentary, Schumacher. Corinna stated that even though Michael is “different,” he is still there with them and that is what gives the Schumacher family strength.

After explaining how she and her children are doing everything to make Michael feel “comfortable“, she once again emphasized the importance of privacy. Corinna believes that Michael always protected the family from the public eye and now they are doing the same.