George Russell Net Worth 2023: How Does the Mercedes Star Make His $16 Million?

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

George Russell made his debut in Formula 1 in 2019 with the Williams F1 team. The Briton has been tipped to become a future world champion for a long time.

He is undoubtedly one of the most talented young drivers on the F1 grid and his talents make him a valuable prospect in the market.

Currently, the Mercedes star has a net worth of $16 Million. But that will certainly increase in the years to come.

Net Worth $16 Million Salary $8 Million Girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt Date of Birth 15 February 1998 Team Mercedes Endorsements Mercedes, AMG, BRDC, Bell Helmets, Alpinestars

What are George Russell’s Net Worth and Endorsements?

So far in his career, Russell has amassed a net worth of $16 Million. Most of his net worth is made out of his racing earnings and lucrative deals with Mercedes.

MEET THE 2023 F1 DRIVERS 👋 George Russell

Drives for: @MercedesAMGF1

AKA: GEEEOOOORRGEEEEE (courtesy of @alex_albon)

First Win: 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Hidden Talent: PowerPoint #F1 @GeorgeRussell63 pic.twitter.com/1q4SvbaGt3 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 2, 2023

Russell’s earnings through sponsors also contributed to his net worth. On top of that, the Briton has a huge collection of cars, watches, and yachts. While he comes from a modest middle-sized family, his family has many ancestral lands which also contributes to his net worth.

The Briton is endorsed by Mercedes, AMG, BRDC, Bell Helmets, Alpinestars and many more.

What is George Russell’s salary?

George Russell signed a two-year contract with the Mercedes F1 team in the 2021 season. The Briton replaced Lewis Hamilton’s long-term teammate Valtteri Bottas who moved to Alfa Romeo.

It was reported that Russell signed a deal with a salary of $8 Million with the Mercedes F1 team. Both Russell and Hamilton are set to run out of their contract at the end of the 2023 season.

Also Read: How Kimi Raikkonen Helped Sauber Finance $55 Million Wind Tunnel?

George Russell’s car collection

Being a Formula 1 driver, George Russell is a huge car enthusiast and owns an impressive collection of vehicles in his garage.

Russell owns 5 impressive cars which make his garage worth $3.7 Million. The 25-year-old owns a McLaren GT worth $800,000, and a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT which costs $1 Million.

Apart from this, the Briton owns a Ferrari 812 Red worth $950,000, Bentley Bentayga worth $815,000 and a BMW X6 worth $180,000.

Also Read: $2.9 Billion worth Lawrence Stroll Preparing To Rain Money On Aston Martin To F1 Championships

George Russell’s watch collection

Since Formula 1 is all about going fast and racing around the track and being the quickest driver, it is not a surprise that Russell loves a pretty collection as well.

Mercedes’ deal with IWC Schaffhausen is quite popular. The Swiss luxury brand collaborates with both Mercedes drivers and team boss, Toto Wolff, to produce iconic watches.

Russell has an extensive collection of watches which includes a Blancpain worth $300,000, a Breguet $ Flis worth $365,000, a Patek Philippe worth $250,000, Hublot worth $600,000 and an F.P. Journe worth $120,000.

George Russell’s background with the Mercedes F1 team

The 25-year-old achieved his first podium with the Williams at the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. Russell was part of Mercedes’ young drivers’ programme and in the 2022 season, he made his move to the Silver Arrows taking a seat next to Lewis Hamilton.

Despite a disappointing season that Mercedes suffered in 2022, Russell was able to prove that he is the right driver for the team by winning his maiden race in Brazil and outscoring Hamilton in the championship standings.

In 2020 as well, Russell was given a chance to drive Lewis Hamilton’s car at the 2020 Sakhir GP. He had delivered a wonderful performance at the race and had almost won the race.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Saw Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso Duel on Screen While Racing in Bahrain Claims Helmut Marko