Lewis Hamilton Warns Fans: “You’re Definitely Going to Get Tired of Me”

A huge focus of F1’s 2023 Silly Season has been around the future of Lewis Hamilton as the Briton has still not signed a contract extension with Mercedes. As a result, speculations have arisen about whether the 38-year-old will switch teams or may even retire. However, in a recent interview with robbreport.com, Hamilton has made it clear that he has no plans to retire anytime soon, and as a result, his fans will get tired of him.

While the Mercedes driver has made this revelation recently, it is pertinent to note that he does understand the sacrifices he needs to make to carry on in the sport for longer. Hamilton told Channel 4 in an interview last month about how he has had doubts about how much longer he can continue in F1.

“I had moments where I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I can keep going’. And that’s just based on just there’s a lot of travel,” he explained. Therefore, his most recent interview does seem to suggest that he has made some contrasting remarks about his future.

Lewis Hamilton reveals he still feels motivated to race longer

Lewis Hamilton began his most recent interview with robbreport.com by telling them about how he did not miss racing during the summer break since it is very short. However, he did make it clear that this does not mean that he is planning to stop anytime soon.

When asked if he’s still motivated to race longer, the Briton replied, “That’s easy! I still love racing“. He then went on to add about how he still feels motivated because of the things he can still get better at.

“I always feel I can be better. When I hit a limit, I love the challenge of figuring out how to strengthen my body to get past that. It’s that idea you can get better at everything. So I’m going to be here for a good chunk of time. You’re definitely going to get tired of me,” he explained.

This is not the first time that Hamilton has ruled out retirement rumors. In an interview earlier this year as well, the 38-year-old stated that he feels that he is at his prime and can race much longer.

Hamilton earlier revealed he is ready to work harder to maintain his fitness

Since many believe that age is a factor that may result in Lewis Hamilton retiring early, the Briton has made it clear that he is ready to work harder to cope with the same. In an interview with ESPN earlier this year, the seven-time world champion gave the example of Tom Brady to explain how the legends of different sports have showcased that it is possible to sustain a high level if an individual works hard for it.

As quoted by crash.net, he said, “If you look at LeBron [James], if you look at Tom Brady, they have shown that it can be sustained for as long as you are dedicated enough to put the energy and time in“. It is this reason why Hamilton believes he can keep going for a longer time.