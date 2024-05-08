Singer Camilla Cabello Made Postergirl For All Celebrities Attending F1 Races: “It Wasn’t a Given”

Lando Norris’ incredible performance in Miami last weekend neutralized all the criticisms the race faced in 2022 and 2023. Sky Sports’ Natalie Pinkham admitted that it is now her new favorite race. She had several reasons behind putting Miami at the top of her list but the presence of celebrities – especially Camila Cabello – contributed massively to her decision.

Despite there being other celebrities in the paddock, Cabello seemed like the most genuine F1 fan. This made the 27-year-old, Pinkham and Sky Sports F1 host Matt Baker’s favorite star at the Miami GP.

Baker said,

“Shoutout to Camila Cabello. She was there all weekend, wasn’t she? She really seemed to fall for Formula 1 hard this weekend.”

Pinkham agreed with Baker. She feels that Cabello did not take her presence in the paddock for granted, and was genuinely happy to be part of such a grand experience.

“100%. I had the honor of interviewing her on a Wednesday night as an exciting launch for F1 Academy. She is exactly the kind of celeb I’m talking about. Buzzing for being there and genuinely grateful to be there as well, It wasn’t a given!”

F1 has always had a lure. However, this was the first time Pinkham felt that a celebrity was present for the sport and not the glamor. Talking about the Miami GP as a whole, Pinkham added how the weekend was flawless with no external aspects hampering their experience.

Apart from the execution, the fans’ reception also surprised the Sky Sports pundit. She realized that F1 had broken into the American market with passionate fans in and around the paddock. And Camila Cabello was one of them.

Camila Cabello puts tops off F1 weekend with Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle’s famous grid walks have become a refreshing addition to the entertainment ahead of an F1 race. Unfortunately, he has been on the receiving end of impolite comments from celebrities, from time to time in the past.

Cabello, however, was the complete opposite. She was excited to see Brundle and open up about her love for the sport.

She drove around the Miami track with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel, and while Kendall Jenner’s reaction was similar to hers, Cabello showed more appreciation towards how impressive an F1 driver’s abilities are.

As quoted by the Independent, she said,

“I am addicted. I need to come back – I love this. I like fast cars, they go with my music lately. I like the adrenaline. I love Lewis Hamilton.”

Cabello’s down-to-earth interactions were a huge hit, and the likes of Pinkham along with others in the F1 community, want more people like her representing celebrities in the sport.