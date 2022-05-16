“Why not something serious again now?”: Michael Schumacher talks about his F1 comeback with the great Niki Lauda

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher explains his prior retirement and returns to F1 in a discussion with Niki Lauda

Michael Schumacher rejoined Formula One after three years of hiatus from the sport. He signed up a three-year-long contract with Mercedes AMG partnering up with fellow German Nico Rosberg.

Schumacher’s career would eventually complete full circle as he drove for a Mercedes-sponsored Sauber during his World Sportscar days.

Niki Lauda teamed up with the German and took him on a motorway as a promotional video for the new Mercedes E Class convertible.

Michael Schumacher on being competitive at the age of 41

Schumacher double-checked with Lauda if he could drive and ask questions. Hearing this, Lauda laughed and replied that he will try his best.

Both the legendary drivers scanned the additional feature of an air deflector in the car. Lauda joked that he could not notice anything as he does not have a right ear. He asked Schumacher if he could feel it. The German replied: “Mine isn’t exactly dumbo ears, so I can’t exactly notice much of the moment either. But we will feel it quite clearly on the motorway.”

The new Mercedes driver also dismissed rumors of the teams favoring him by developing a special car to that of a team-mate. He clarified: “No matter where, when, or for which team I have been driving, they have never built a car specifically for me.” Schumacher further explained that both he and Nico Rosberg are in harmony and helping Mercedes to grow.

Niki Lauda checked with Schumacher if he was able to drive at a competitive level at the age of 41. The German expressed his confidence by stating that he will be competing against the young drivers.

The GOAT on what made him return to the F1 world

According to Schumacher, the sense of nothing else to achieve led to his retirement from F1. He explained: “My motivation was that there was simply no motivation left for me to carry on. There was nothing more that I could achieve and it was no longer fun.”

The Regenmiester emphasized that he felt tired due to the recurring testing, travel, and media sessions. There were other things that he wanted to enjoy.

Talking about his youthful return to F1 with Mercedes, Schumacher was really excited to work with his former team boss Ross Brawn. He said: “I played around three years with every possible toy. I felt that I could now give it a go as the combination of Brawn and Mercedes was very exciting.”

Schumacher added that Mercedes made him feel at home as he knew where he stood. The seven-time world champion would go on to race two seasons with the team before passing the torch to Lewis Hamilton in 2013.