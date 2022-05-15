“I don’t know if Germany will make it in time for me”– Sebastian Vettel fears he’ll never appear in German GP in his life now

Sebastian Vettel doesn’t think he will be able to appear in a German Grand Prix anytime in his life as his retirement looms around.

Sebastian Vettel has been in F1 for over 15 years now, and with every passing race, his time in F1 is coming to its twilight. Vettel in his career has appeared in several German Grand Prix races.

The country with a rich motorsport history deserves to have regular F1 races. Until 2014, the German GP, held in Hockenheim used to be a regular event on the F1 calendar, but after that, it became a biennial affair until 2019 when the country’s race dropped off the agenda.

Now, with the European circuits falling behind in preference, with other countries from other continents eager to participate, it doesn’t seem like Germany will make a return anytime soon.

This belief is also shared by Sebastian Vettel. The four-time world champion thinks that he might not get another opportunity to race in the German GP.

“I don’t know if Germany will make it in time for me,” commented Vettel about his prospects of racing in his country before he retires from F1. “Had the privilege to race in Germany for many years. I don’t know [what will happen].”

“I think in the end, obviously, if you look at the places that we’re going to, Germany is not prepared to pay that sort of money to have the Grand Prix – simple as that.”

If Sebastian Vettel sticks till 2026; things might change

Recently, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali claimed that Europe needs to have a pack of quality races, so with the due arrival of Porsche and Audi in 2026, Germany could get an entry soon.

Sebastian Vettel’s German GP: Started last. Finished 2nd. Got a lift home on his dad’s moped 🛵💨 pic.twitter.com/LhuogeyqVv — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 30, 2019

“Europe has to stay with a good bunch of races in our calendar,” said the Italian. “They will stay. And the German landscape is for sure a very interesting landscape on which no matter who will be the promoter.”

“We need to see what could be the action if needed, that we can recover that [race] in the calendar.”

