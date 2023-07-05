Will Brad Pritt Drive During the Actual Race at British GP? How the Lewis Hamilton-Led Project Will Work on the Weekend

You can’t miss the ‘Apex’ with the British GP right around the corner. Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt’s Hollywood project will kick off this weekend- with mock garages being set up along the paddock. But with the actual race weekend in the background, how will the crew work around the championship? Here’s everything you need to know about the movie this weekend.

Pitt and his co-star Damson Idris play the role of a returning F1 driver and his younger rival, respectively. Thus, ‘Sonny Hayes’ [Pitt] and ‘Joshua Pearce’ [Idris] are given their own garages during the British GP.

There has been a lot of hype and questions about how this movie will reach its finished product. The crew touching down at Silverstone marks the first time on-site shooting is taking place for Apex- thus, new answers unfurl.

The movie will follow Pitt as a returning retired driver, mentoring a younger Idris in a last-ditch attempt at glory as his teammate. While fans speculated the infamous Alonso-Hamilton dynamic played a muse for the plot, it is far from true.

Inspirational, adrenaline-packed, and full of action. It’s going to be like Top Gun- if the action was on the ground.

Will Brad Pitt race in a real F1 car with the grid?

Brad Pitt will not be stepping into a real F1 car to race during the British GP. Instead, the movie makes use of stunt drivers in F2 cars made to look like the real deal. With the Mercedes team in on the action- the modified F2 chassis is fitted with aero designed by the Silver Arrows.

Pitt was spotted practicing in his F2 car, racing for the team “Apex Racing”, the namesake of the movie title. While Brad Pitt won’t be a part of the race, they will also use actual footage from the 2023 season in the film footage.

For the sake of the shooting, Brad Pitt and his crew will make use of the track in between sessions over the British GP weekend; putting on a show for the crowds cheering in the grandstands.

Is Lewis Hamilton acting?

While Lewis Hamilton is comfortable in the producer’s seat, he teased a possible appearance in the move earlier last month. Excited about his Hollywood baby, Hamilton wouldn’t mind a quick cameo.

Revealing to SkySports, Hamilton said, “I don’t really have any desire to be in front of the camera, but there may be an element in it where maybe I’ll slot in and play a small cameo, but at the moment that’s not the plan.”

Enjoying his role in the background, Hamilton is enjoying taking over the reins where it matters. “Making sure that it’s diverse, making sure that the sport looks how it’s supposed to look in the future, in terms of being more accessible.”

As the British GP plays a test run to what is going to be many more appearances by the crew in the future, hopefully, things go smoothly. Stefano Domenicali has been incredibly supportive of this project- as long as it doesn’t distract from what everyone has come to do and witness. Racing.